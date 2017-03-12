She’s good enough for the club

The full-time faculty and administration at Chapman is a bit of a boys’ club. The most recent numbers from 2015 show that women make up 41 percent of full-time faculty, while men make up 59 percent. Since 2011, Chapman administration has hired 50 men and 30 women.

This is not comparative to the student population in which women make up 60 percent of undergraduate students. We think that the faculty and staff at Chapman should be representative of the populations that they are leading.

It’s not that women aren’t capable or wanted, but replacing male faculty can be difficult when trying to navigate around obstacles like tenure.

It’s also not that our male faculty members aren’t capable. Rather, for women, it can be inspiring to be taught by other women that are in the same field of study. There is always a level of understanding and rapport when you feel connected to a professor rather than not. This is especially important for women in male-dominated fields like science, technology, engineering, mathematics and film, among others.

In our “I am Chapwoman” special issue, we have explored the embedded sexism that lies in these industries and continues to benefit men. But just because the real-world workforce statistics don’t favor women in these fields doesn’t mean that Chapman should reflect that. Rather, we urge Chapman administrators to hire more woman faculty members who are breaking ground in their fields, shattering glass ceilings and ultimately inspiring other women to do the same.

More than this, the gap between men and women is significantly wider when you get to the administration that is higher up at Chapman. According to 2015 tax forms, of the 14 highest-compensated employees at Chapman, only two were women. These women were Becky Campos, vice president of human resources, and Sheryl Bourgeois, executive vice president of university advancement. They didn’t crack the top six.

Of the 10 deans that run the various colleges at Chapman, three are female: Margaret Grogan, dean of the College of Educational studies, Lisa Sparks, dean of the School of Communication, and Janeen Hill, dean of Crean College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

Just like the makeup for the faculty sets a male-dominated example for its students, the administration sets an example as the face of the university. Right now, those faces are male.

If Chapman is serious about making changes to reflect diversity and representation within its student body, that change should be inclusive of faculty and administration.