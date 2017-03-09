Striving for intersectionality

This political climate seems designed to make me feel like my identity isn’t valid. Like as a queer person and a woman, my country doesn’t respect me. I know our current president doesn’t. But if I feel disrespected as a white cisgender person, imagine how others feel.

If the last two or so years have taught me anything, it’s that we need to strive to make feminism and society as intersectional as possible.

A few months ago, I was having a conversation with my grandmother about feminism. She was hoping to go to the Women’s March in San Francisco and the term “intersectional” came up when I was expressing what feminism meant to my generation. She asked what it meant and I explained: intersectional feminism is feminism that includes all women and female-identifying people – all races, all social classes, all sexualities, all religions and all levels of ability.

The website Everyday Feminism brilliantly defines the term “intersectional” by saying:

“Intersectionality is a framework that must be applied to all social justice work, a frame that recognizes the multiple aspects of identity that enrich our lives and experiences and that compound and complicate oppressions and marginalizations … A lack of intersectionality leads to an erasure of people and their identities.”

In this day and age, one of the most glaringly non-intersectional problems in feminism is the focus on anatomy. It’s embarrassing. It saddened me to see that the symbol of women’s marches in the last few months is a pink hat with cat ears. A vagina does not equal womanhood and reproductive rights are only one small facet of what women and female-identifying people are fighting for right now.

If Betty Friedan is your feminist lord and savior, you need to catch up to this century. Friedan was credited with starting the second wave of feminism after publishing “The Feminine Mystique,” a book centered around why American housewives were unhappy even when they were supposed to feel fulfillment once they had a husband and children, in 1963. However, Friedan’s brand of feminism was racist, classist and homophobic and would not hold up today. She cared only about improving the lives of middle- and upper-class, college-educated married cisgender white women.

As women, we don’t owe the patriarchy anything. We’ve lived under traditional gender roles and heteronormativity for a very long time. But we do owe our marginalized sisters (not “cisters”) the opportunity to make their voices heard. When something tragic happens, like the shooting that took place at the LGBTQIA+ Latinx nightclub Pulse in Orlando last summer, let those who are affected speak first. I was disappointed in the number of Latinx and LGBTQIA+ voices being spoken over by people much more removed from the massacre. Don’t write long Facebook posts about #BlackLivesMatter if you’re not black. Amplify the voices of those who are oppressed, do not speak for them. It’s a basic lesson but somehow it seems to have gotten pushed to the side.

Actively seek out articles, blogs and social media posts from people who have a different background than you. Make a real effort to, as Everyday Feminism suggests, “Step back when things aren’t about you, educate yourself on things that don’t affect you, and pay attention when people speak to their experiences.”

It’s cliche, but we need to learn to check our privilege. I work hard every day to make sure my feminism is as inclusive as possible. I’m sure I mess up often. It’s not easy and no one is perfect, but we need to hold ourselves accountable and try to do better every day. If you notice someone make a mistake with being intersectional, gently educate them instead of harshly berating them or writing them off as a “fake feminist.” We need more love and less hate in the world right now.

As feminists, we need to actively look out for everyone, not just the people who look and act like we do. It’s not being too sensitive or politically correct, it’s human decency.

To quote Everyday Feminism one last time, “Intersectional feminism is difficult. If you’re doing it right, it should be challenging you, stretching you, and making you uncomfortable … The difficulty of intersectional feminism is … meant to inspire change.”