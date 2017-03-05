Student government shouldn’t give you a headache

We have whiplash from student government this week. How about you?

First, the idea was to gather student input on whether students wanted the number of senators to change. The 181 students who responded said that they, for the most part, wanted student government to say the same.

But, the senate voted Feb. 24 to pass the proposal anyways.

Student government President Annabell Liao said that “they chose to disregard what students had to say in the belief that, as senators, they know what they are talking about better than students in general do.”

So on March 3, Liao vetoed the proposal.

But, the senate not only had another proposal prepared, they also presented a list of complaints against Liao.

The list of grievances went down behind closed doors when the senate voted to kick out a reporter from The Panther and other visitors for twenty minutes of their meeting March 3.

Liao, who was at the first proposal vote on Feb. 24, said that senators were incorrectly under the impression that abstentions were on the side of the majority, meaning that those votes would be an “informal yes.”

This is unacceptable. For an organization whose main role is to constantly vote on matter that directly affect the student body, why aren’t the members of student government aware of their own rules for voting and abstentions?

And when Liao came to The Panther to voice her concerns, student government chose to critique her out of the public eye.

At a time in our nation when distrust of the government is high, it doesn’t look good to close the doors.

But this isn’t the only sign that student government is stumbling; they are up to seven resignations since the start of this academic year.

And worse, the presidential and vice presidential races are uncontested. Student government positions are supposed to be held with prestige and yet, senators are leaving their offices faster and faster.

Just this past November, a special election had to be held for resigned seats including senior class senator, which Thea Knobel, a public relations and advertising major was appointed to. Knobel was reported as resigned from her position by February. Knobel held her seat in office for fewer than four months.

The fact that only two people could be bothered to run for the presidential and vice presidential positions shows dangerous apathy from those currently involved in student government. The executive positions of president and vice president ought to be held with prestige and as a major representative of the university, should be competitive.

The resignations and apathy have led to the proposal that could further shrink student government, but claims that the student body as a whole is apathetic to government are false. It seems more that students just aren’t interested in student government.

Students have started many political initiatives on their own, such as the anti-xenophobia and anti-President Donald Trump protest, the cries for a cross-cultural center, the creation of new clubs like Alternatives in Democracy and Enclave and students showing up for the homeless in Santa Ana.

This is proof that many students are interested in being involved in social and political change. But when student government asks students what they want, many choose not to be involved in their affairs, leaving survey results and senate appointments unrepresentative of the entire student body.

There is still time for anyone who is interested in creating a better student government to submit their name as a write-in candidate for this election. That option will close March 8. It is the student government’s responsibility to spark interest in their organization again. This can be done by listening to student concern and being open and transparent. Otherwise, this organization will continue on the track to be left in the dust.