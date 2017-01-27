Thanks, Obama

I am grateful to have grown up under the Barack Obama presidential administration.

Both of my parents were avid Obama supporters and though I was only 11 at the time, so was I. I grew up in a small town in the desert, and I remember that at the time of Obama’s first election, supporters in my small town were few and far between. Nobody, including myself, understood my fascination and interest in the Obama family. What did I know about government policies in the sixth grade. How in-depth could my knowledge really have been?

Looking back now, it’s really simple. I wasn’t used to seeing people in positions of power that looked like me.

I remember my father not believing he would be alive to witness the inauguration of the first Black president. A large portion of this country couldn’t believe it either protested with claims that would become known as the birther conspiracy. Racism would often hinder or stop stop agenda right in its tracks and it was obvious to me, even at such a young age. Most statistics support the idea that Barack Obama was a good president. We, as a country, were able to legalize same-sex marriage. Unemployment is down to four percent. Our relationship with Cuba has been salvaged, and he was able to make positive changes to our economy.

He was so cool without even trying. The Obamas weren’t trying to relate to us quirky millennials. There are certain moments where any First Family would have to put up a front, but I’d like to believe the dad jokes at a turkey pardon or fist-bumping Michelle were real moments, real glimpses into what the Obamas are like.

As a Black woman, having a role model like Michelle Obama for the last eight years has really made a difference in my life. I’m grateful that the first lady was so involved in improving the lives of girls like me. We may never have another first lady with not one, but two ivy league degrees. She ascended over racist remarks that she was too manly. She promoted strong, beautiful, intelligent women and really gave me the confidence to believe anything is possible for myself. I don’t know what’s next for Michelle Obama, but I can’t wait to be witness to it. She was just as important to the legacy of her husband as he was, and I think that was obvious to him. She started the Let Girls Learn campaign that worked to get girls in underprivileged countries in school and the Let’s Move! Program that worked to get youth healthier in America through diet and exercise.

I thank you, Obamas, for inspiring hope in little Black boys and girls everywhere that we can be successful. We can overcome prejudice, and we are capable of ascension to the most powerful position in the world. I can only hope history will be on your side.

As a columnist, I have chosen to capitalize “Black” despite the AP Style rule because in this case, Black is a globally recognized group of people that are marginalized due to race and often share similar experiences.