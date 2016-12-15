The epidemic of apathy

Guest column by Cassidy Scanlon, senior creative writing major
On Monday, Dec. 12 at 9:30 p.m., before the doors of Midnight Breakfast opened to hungry, overstressed Chapman students, half of Chapman Feminist’s executive board met in front of the steps of Argyros Forum. It was the organization’s third year doing the Bystander Pledge in lieu of Undie Run due to the high rates of sexual assault that are reported during the event, according to Creating A Rape-Free Environment for Students (C.A.R.E.S.).
We walked up and down the long line of students asking people if they wanted to take a picture with our whiteboard which read: “I PLEDGE TO NOT BE A BYSTANDER TO SEXUAL ASSAULT #CHAPMANFEMINISTS” or sign a paper affirming the promise. The initiative intends to be a call to action for students to intervene if they see a situation that could lead to sexual assault and an acknowledgement of the pervasiveness of rape on Chapman’s campus.
However, engaging with students was difficult. Many thought we were organizers for Midnight Breakfast while others had a hard time seeing the words on our sign in the dark. The photographs were a less popular option than the signatures, as many students felt their appearance to be a reflection of their emotional dishevelment. “Who wants to end sexual assault?” we called out, dispelling any uncertainty about our intentions. We were met with mostly silence and blank stares.
There were a few individuals who felt strongly about participating, but the majority didn’t even react. This indifference is alarming, mostly because apathy contributes to the normalization of sexual assault. In a culture where rapists and perpetrators often have little to no consequences, the bystander heightens impunity and injustice. Detachment and inaction breed the continuation of rape culture.
“Do y’all like sexual assault or something?” Amanda Ball, Chapman Feminists president, asked the disinterested crowd. It was a question that summed up the frustration we were all feeling at the moment. Shana Marshall, a newly elected board member, asked a student if she wanted to take a picture or sign the pledge and was met with a flat “No.” When asked “Why not?” there was no response.
Many students claimed they were too exhausted to participate, as if signing a piece of paper was inconvenient for them. Apparently, demanding an end to sexual assault is too much of an inconvenience for many Chapman students.
And this isn’t the first time activism, especially feminist activism, is met with silent disdain or blatant rejection. It’s very easy to feel like a killjoy, like the desire to raise consciousness about important issues is a nuisance that most students would rather not deal with.
This attitude towards initiatives like the Bystander Pledge is a combination of privilege and the prevalence of rape culture. It’s exhausting being a feminist student who cares about accountability and justice but is confronted with passive stoicism when voicing my concerns.
Chapman Feminists doesn’t expect sexual assault to end when a student signs a sheet of paper or takes a photograph. But by using our voices, we are resisting the silence that sexual assault thrives in. We are unearthing a problem that should not be a secret or a taboo subject. We are addressing an issue that affects many individuals on this campus, as well as many others across the country. Our role is to foster a culture of accountability and end the epidemic of apathy.
8 Comments
Curious why you left out my sentence in the second to last paragraph: “we attend a university that focuses more on educating students about sexual assault rather than taking action against those who commit the crime”?
Its not the job of students to take action against those who commit the crime. That is up to the university and the police department.
An alternative perspective: I’m 21, female, and I actively engage against sexual assault. I was there outside midnight breakfast, and when a member of Chapman Feminists put the paper in front of me I signed my name because why not, I am already for the cause. But I didn’t want to take a picture because I just didn’t want to have my picture taken. (I am one of those people whose “appearance reflected their emotional disshevelment” from finals, and I just came for the free food.) Plus I did not know what social media the photo would go on, and in what context. Another member of Chapman Feminists questioned to himself “How could taking a picture with this sign possibly be a bad thing?” No one said it was a bad thing, it was just pushed upon us at an awkward time. I disagree when you write “demanding an end to sexual assault is too much of an inconvenience for many Chapman students”. I believe that if the demonstration were more organized and informative, many many more of us would have been willing to devote our attention and outward support for this important cause.
“before the doors of Midnight Breakfast opened to hungry, overstressed Chapman students”
So you were aware that students were likely not in the mood to join in on your “activism,” but you decided to go ahead and bother them anyway. The students who are simply trying to relax and enjoy midnight breakfast during one of the most stressful weeks of the year are suddenly being held hostage with requests for signatures and photos. Instead of hijacking this event, perhaps… I dont know, do it at a different time…. maybe when everyone isnt “hungry, overstressed” as you say in your own words. Lets use some simple logic here.
“Do y’all like sexual assault or something?”
Sarcastically ridiculing others, definitely a great way to get them to join your cause.
“Sarcastically ridiculing others, definitely a great way to get them to join your cause.”
lol at the irony of condemning sarcastic ridicule with more sarcastic ridicule- but I agree with this sentiment.
Obviously sexual assault is a serious issue and one that demands attentions, especially on college campuses. However, when you essentially hijack another organization’s event and use it as a platform to promote your own message (regardless of how important or morally righteous you feel it is), to me it seems naive to expect people to enthusiastically participate in your social-media project. Midnight Breakfast is intended to be a light-hearted escape from the stresses of finals. While issues like sexual-assault must be discussed and addressed, it is important to realize that there is a time and place for these discussions to take place in order for them to be productive or effective.
To me it feels incredibly patronizing and antagonistic to ask a crowd “Do ya’ll like sexual assault or something?”
So what, because I don’t feel obligated to sign your piece of paper or take a picture for your project right now, suddenly I support sexual-assault? What if there’s a girl (or boy) in that crowd who has recently been sexually-assaulted but still feels uncomfortable or embarrassed publicly addressing it? Do they support sexual-assault because they don’t want their name or face to appear on a list that their attacker may see?
I agree that our campaign was a bit unorganized. We talked to a few people in UPB that night and decided to have the Bystander Pledge be part of Midnight Breakfast next semester/year so that students attending the event will be less confused about what we’re doing there.
In addition to that, I agree that there is a time and place for discussion and activism surrounding sexual assault. But as a student whose attended Chapman for four years, I’m disappointed in how sexual assault is presented and talked about. More often than not, it’s discussed via emails or online (which are important of course) but is rarely presented in a way that challenges people to engage with it. Undie Run was two days after Midnight Breakfast and it was important for Chapman Feminists to make a public stand against sexual assault. Finals week has a different schedule than the rest of the semester and it’s more difficult to find a time and place to raise awareness to a large part of the student body.
I thought about students who have experienced sexual assault not feeling comfortable signing our list or not taking a photograph. That’s a valid and very plausible explanation. But my article wasn’t really aimed at those individuals but rather at those who’d rather not face the reality of sexual assault.
I think this article doesn’t highlight the student body’s apathy, but rather, just shows what can happen when you choose to do a project like this at the wrong time. I think Ball’s comment was particularly insensitive – especially to someone who may be a survivor of sexual assault but has not felt prepared to proactively take a stance and have his/her/their face plastered over social media where their attacker may see it.
If you wanted a better turnout, this event should have happened on a different day (not finals week) and definitely not at midnight! Try again, Chap Fems!