The epidemic of apathy

Guest column by Cassidy Scanlon, senior creative writing major

On Monday, Dec. 12 at 9:30 p.m., before the doors of Midnight Breakfast opened to hungry, overstressed Chapman students, half of Chapman Feminist’s executive board met in front of the steps of Argyros Forum. It was the organization’s third year doing the Bystander Pledge in lieu of Undie Run due to the high rates of sexual assault that are reported during the event, according to Creating A Rape-Free Environment for Students (C.A.R.E.S.).

We walked up and down the long line of students asking people if they wanted to take a picture with our whiteboard which read: “I PLEDGE TO NOT BE A BYSTANDER TO SEXUAL ASSAULT #CHAPMANFEMINISTS” or sign a paper affirming the promise. The initiative intends to be a call to action for students to intervene if they see a situation that could lead to sexual assault and an acknowledgement of the pervasiveness of rape on Chapman’s campus.

However, engaging with students was difficult. Many thought we were organizers for Midnight Breakfast while others had a hard time seeing the words on our sign in the dark. The photographs were a less popular option than the signatures, as many students felt their appearance to be a reflection of their emotional dishevelment. “Who wants to end sexual assault?” we called out, dispelling any uncertainty about our intentions. We were met with mostly silence and blank stares.

There were a few individuals who felt strongly about participating, but the majority didn’t even react. This indifference is alarming, mostly because apathy contributes to the normalization of sexual assault. In a culture where rapists and perpetrators often have little to no consequences, the bystander heightens impunity and injustice. Detachment and inaction breed the continuation of rape culture.

“Do y’all like sexual assault or something?” Amanda Ball, Chapman Feminists president, asked the disinterested crowd. It was a question that summed up the frustration we were all feeling at the moment. Shana Marshall, a newly elected board member, asked a student if she wanted to take a picture or sign the pledge and was met with a flat “No.” When asked “Why not?” there was no response.

Many students claimed they were too exhausted to participate, as if signing a piece of paper was inconvenient for them. Apparently, demanding an end to sexual assault is too much of an inconvenience for many Chapman students.

And this isn’t the first time activism, especially feminist activism, is met with silent disdain or blatant rejection. It’s very easy to feel like a killjoy, like the desire to raise consciousness about important issues is a nuisance that most students would rather not deal with.

This attitude towards initiatives like the Bystander Pledge is a combination of privilege and the prevalence of rape culture. It’s exhausting being a feminist student who cares about accountability and justice but is confronted with passive stoicism when voicing my concerns.

Chapman Feminists doesn’t expect sexual assault to end when a student signs a sheet of paper or takes a photograph. But by using our voices, we are resisting the silence that sexual assault thrives in. We are unearthing a problem that should not be a secret or a taboo subject. We are addressing an issue that affects many individuals on this campus, as well as many others across the country. Our role is to foster a culture of accountability and end the epidemic of apathy.