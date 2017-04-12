The value of transfers

Guest column by Olivia Ducharme, junior creative writing major

Chapman is a small school, and like many of the neighboring private institutions, Chapman has high rates of involvement with on-campus leadership and Greek life. Another major statistic we face is a high retention rate, having welcomed back 91 percent of our first-year classes every year since 2011, and 92 percent in 2010.

The makeup of each entering class is mostly first years, unlike so many of our public neighbors in Irvine, Fullerton and even Long Beach, that see higher rates of transfers entering every year. The University of California, Irvine sees approximately 37 percent of its fall class as transfers, Fullerton with 4,100 enrolled, and California State University, Long Beach has nearly 90 percent of its fall classes composed of transfers. We only see 300 to 400 transfers per year, compared to the nearly 1,500 first years, making up just over 20 percent each fall. It begs the question, what about the transfer students? The Office of Admission treats us like adults by seeing value in us and appreciating our presence on campus, but do other parts of campus feel the same way?

I refresh my email over and over, waiting to hear back from internships, on-campus jobs and volunteer positions. For the third time in two weeks I see the black and white print “Thank you so much for your interest in ‘X’ position. Unfortunately, we have chosen someone else for ‘X’ position.” It forces me to look over my resume and cover letters, scanning for errors and terrified to hit a submit button. I can’t help but think about my age. Another statistic of Chapman is the average age of the campus, which sits at the sweet spot of 20. Being a late bloomer, I entered the campus at 21 and hit 22 not two months into my first semester. Everyone continues to say “but you have more experience. You’re so much more mature.” Yet, I feel like I’ve lost my value to the campus being barely two years beyond its average age.

Looking around campus, I see the people who were chosen for positions I also applied for as they are getting trained, and I can feel a lump in my throat. I wonder if the fact that they are first years and have the next three years on campus helped with their applications. Truthfully, I’m happy for them. They deserve the positions because they worked as hard as I have, and I only wish I was there alongside them.

Being in a place like Chapman means there is a certain amount of pressure to be involved on campus. It seems as though every student has upwards of six different forms of involvement on their email signatures, only making that pressure become exponentially higher, especially as a transfer student. We have less time than first-year students to pack in just as much into our Chapman experiences. Making an impact on campus can be difficult when you are not established. The competition for leadership roles on campus and in different organizations is more cutthroat than I ever imagined, and it reminds me that at Chapman, it is no longer OK to just be OK. You must be the best.

I can’t help but wonder if other transfer students have felt overlooked in the effort to find involvement on campus, being passed on for jobs, internships and different organizations. I also wonder if Chapman is becoming less of a place for transfer students as it grooms and focuses so heavily on first years. This year was the first year events such as Preview Day or Discover Chapman Day were completely open to transfer students. Another event each year is Orientation Week, which, while holding its benefits for transfers with the massive amounts of freedom, still seems to lean toward the needs of first-year students. We were cut loose and not required to attend certain parts of the days, which then left people like me, desperate to make connections and meet new friends, feeling quite lonely during the days as all the people in my group went home, or to work, or to see the friends they already had.

All I’m trying to say is that we are a part of the community, we are a part of Chapman, even if the overwhelming numbers point to those who entered their freshman year. Transfer students are as much parts of Chapman’s future as freshmen are. Perhaps as a community, we need to re-evaluate before placing people into boxes without considering their value.