The TLT needs some TLC

Guest column by Michelle Zhou, junior biological sciences major

A letter to my constituents and beyond,

As a general chemistry supplemental instructor, my favorite words to hear from students are “I need a tutor.”

As a Schmid College of Science and Technology senator, my least favorite words to hear from students are “I need a tutor.”

You might be thinking, “How terrible of a senator I am to be unhappy with students seeking out resources to benefit their education.” But I am not upset with a student’s search to further their education – I am upset about the situation that encompasses students who need a tutor. I am deeply concerned by the prospect of a valued academic resource being overlooked.

The Tutoring, Learning, and Testing Center (TLT) offers free tutoring for courses requested by professors. Its service is a valuable resource for students who do not have large amounts of disposable income, like me. My parents’ combined income is less than Chapman’s tuition. Oftentimes, my paycheck is used to pay for bills, food and other necessities. For a student who might be in a similar situation, there are no extra funds to pay for a private tutor, whose national average is $17 per hour.

As wonderful of a resource as it is, improvements must be made to the TLT. According to Diane Eisenberg, the associate director of tutoring programs, the facility itself accommodates a maximum occupancy of 38 students. However, the TLT offers tutoring services for various courses that enroll a cumulative total of 3,880 students in all their respective class sections, according to Eisenberg.

This means that at any one point in time, less than 1 percent of the students for whom the TLT is supposed to serve are able to use it. The facility itself has small crowded aisles, welcomes fire hazards and, according to statistics provided by Eisenberg, often surpasses maximum capacity during peak hours. When the latter happens, students are moved into testing rooms which are reserved for students who require more time on exams, further limiting the ability of the TLT to serve its purpose.

Chapman prides itself on free tutoring yet does not adequately provide additional resources for tutors, supplemental instructors and most importantly: space.

As a senator, I have created a petition to voice student concerns on the issue of the TLT’s space. Please see this presentation for further information and statistics on the issue.

With a large majority of Chapman students’ interests in mind, I am hoping to pass a Resolution Statement in front of the student government senate. This will be presented during senate’s meeting on March 31 from 1 – 3 p.m. Please feel free to come and voice your opinions. I am open to meeting outside these predesignated hours.