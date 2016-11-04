Trump is scary, Clinton is scarier

Guest column by Nathan Huffine, freshman news and documentary major

I was at the cafeteria with a friend when the topic of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump came up at our table. We chatted about his racist rhetoric from a past speech and my friend explained that she feared being deported if Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence won the presidential race because she is a citizen of India.

I naturally nodded with worry. Trump’s words toward immigrants have been bigoted to say the least. But what is interesting is that even with a long history of bigoted language toward immigrants from sectors of the Republican Party, the right-wingers of America have been unsuccessful with their plans of mass deportation. To deport millions of people at a record rate would take a much smarter type of politician.

It would require someone like President Barack Obama, who should be named our “Deporter in Chief,” for deporting more people than any other president in history, according to an ABC News report.

Democrats time and time again have proven to be extremely deceptive. By campaigning on “Hope and Change,” but governing with a corporatist hand, voters are left feeling at ease when they should be feeling most in danger of being screwed over by legislation. It took a Democrat – not a Republican – to deregulate Wall Street, by repealing the Glass-Steagall Act. It required a Democrat to hammer through welfare reform, increasing poverty across the nation. It took a Democrat to initiate mass incarceration of African-Americans. It took a Democrat to sign the Telecommunications Act of 1996, allowing the monopolization of our media. And who was the Democrat responsible for all of this? Bill Clinton.

You heard Trump call for the nationwide stop-and-frisk policy and the media called that policy racist. But there was no outcry from the left when the “liberal” Michael Bloomberg instituted it in New York first. The great robbery of our democracy has been slowly taking place right under our noses, and the reason you haven’t heard about it is because the big-mouthed, homophobic right-winger was just a distraction.

But what the establishment seems to conveniently leave out of the conversation is a much more dangerous outcome for America. I present to you, the Clinton administration.

What 2016 has proven is that with a likely Hillary Clinton presidency comes a tumultuous future for America involving corporate handouts, job losses, right-wing pandering and war. A Trump administration would be tough, but it would lack friendly media. Because Trump is an outsider, he’s short of connections to the “Washington bubble,” and thus the mainstream news will continue to call him out on his lies.

Conversely, Clinton uses her abundance of connections to reporters to manipulate the media and pass legislation unapproved by the masses. Moreover, Trump would help solidify the fight for the political revolution – the battle to take back American democracy from corporate corruption – and this opposition would ensure no legislation is passed unscrutinized by the public. Democrats unite very effectively in their distaste for Trump. But as we’ve already seen in the Democratic primary, liberal voters fracture in their support and opposition to Clinton.

Although Trump’s constant flip-flops leave journalists exhausted, he occasionally stumbles over populist policy when he campaigns on the idea that American citizens are being oppressed by a small circle of elites. Trump has condemned the merger between AT&T and Time Warner Inc., but the Clinton team has yet to look into the matter. While Clinton calls for a no-fly zone in Syria and continues to instigate another Cold War with Russia, Trump offers an alliance with Russia to defeat ISIS. However, Putin is a horrendous dictator, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Defeating ISIS must be our first priority – Putin is our ticket to doing so. Trump in many ways is an unknown, and for that reason I prefer the possibility of change over the continued destination decided by the Obama administration and past neoconservatives.

Those from the “Washington bubble” have no interest in helping the Rust Belt factory worker whose child was just diagnosed with lead-poisoning from drinking water from the family’s kitchen sink. It’s nothing personal; establishment politicians simply follow the will of their donors. The oil industry and weapons manufacturers are pouring lots of money into Clinton’s campaign. Trump rails against Muslims, while Clinton has actually approved bombings against Muslim countries and spends time with her good friend Henry Kissinger, former national security advisor and a war criminal.

I’d much rather be facing a four-year battle against Trump than Clinton. Don’t let the establishment propaganda convince you into voting against your interests for another year in a row. To overturn their apple cart, we must be willing to vote against the status quo. If not now, when? There will always be a “scary” right-winger to normalize our pro-war, pro-corporate democrats. Don’t fall for the same trap this election cycle.