Trump is scary, Clinton is scarier

Guest column by Nathan Huffine, freshman news and documentary major
I was at the cafeteria with a friend when the topic of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump came up at our table. We chatted about his racist rhetoric from a past speech and my friend explained that she feared being deported if Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence won the presidential race because she is a citizen of India.
I naturally nodded with worry. Trump’s words toward immigrants have been bigoted to say the least. But what is interesting is that even with a long history of bigoted language toward immigrants from sectors of the Republican Party, the right-wingers of America have been unsuccessful with their plans of mass deportation. To deport millions of people at a record rate would take a much smarter type of politician.
It would require someone like President Barack Obama, who should be named our “Deporter in Chief,” for deporting more people than any other president in history, according to an ABC News report.
Democrats time and time again have proven to be extremely deceptive. By campaigning on “Hope and Change,” but governing with a corporatist hand, voters are left feeling at ease when they should be feeling most in danger of being screwed over by legislation. It took a Democrat – not a Republican – to deregulate Wall Street, by repealing the Glass-Steagall Act. It required a Democrat to hammer through welfare reform, increasing poverty across the nation. It took a Democrat to initiate mass incarceration of African-Americans. It took a Democrat to sign the Telecommunications Act of 1996, allowing the monopolization of our media. And who was the Democrat responsible for all of this? Bill Clinton.
You heard Trump call for the nationwide stop-and-frisk policy and the media called that policy racist. But there was no outcry from the left when the “liberal” Michael Bloomberg instituted it in New York first. The great robbery of our democracy has been slowly taking place right under our noses, and the reason you haven’t heard about it is because the big-mouthed, homophobic right-winger was just a distraction.
But what the establishment seems to conveniently leave out of the conversation is a much more dangerous outcome for America. I present to you, the Clinton administration.
What 2016 has proven is that with a likely Hillary Clinton presidency comes a tumultuous future for America involving corporate handouts, job losses, right-wing pandering and war. A Trump administration would be tough, but it would lack friendly media. Because Trump is an outsider, he’s short of connections to the “Washington bubble,” and thus the mainstream news will continue to call him out on his lies.
Conversely, Clinton uses her abundance of connections to reporters to manipulate the media and pass legislation unapproved by the masses. Moreover, Trump would help solidify the fight for the political revolution – the battle to take back American democracy from corporate corruption – and this opposition would ensure no legislation is passed unscrutinized by the public. Democrats unite very effectively in their distaste for Trump. But as we’ve already seen in the Democratic primary, liberal voters fracture in their support and opposition to Clinton.
Although Trump’s constant flip-flops leave journalists exhausted, he occasionally stumbles over populist policy when he campaigns on the idea that American citizens are being oppressed by a small circle of elites. Trump has condemned the merger between AT&T and Time Warner Inc., but the Clinton team has yet to look into the matter. While Clinton calls for a no-fly zone in Syria and continues to instigate another Cold War with Russia, Trump offers an alliance with Russia to defeat ISIS. However, Putin is a horrendous dictator, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Defeating ISIS must be our first priority – Putin is our ticket to doing so. Trump in many ways is an unknown, and for that reason I prefer the possibility of change over the continued destination decided by the Obama administration and past neoconservatives.
Those from the “Washington bubble” have no interest in helping the Rust Belt factory worker whose child was just diagnosed with lead-poisoning from drinking water from the family’s kitchen sink. It’s nothing personal; establishment politicians simply follow the will of their donors. The oil industry and weapons manufacturers are pouring lots of money into Clinton’s campaign. Trump rails against Muslims, while Clinton has actually approved bombings against Muslim countries and spends time with her good friend Henry Kissinger, former national security advisor and a war criminal.
I’d much rather be facing a four-year battle against Trump than Clinton. Don’t let the establishment propaganda convince you into voting against your interests for another year in a row. To overturn their apple cart, we must be willing to vote against the status quo. If not now, when? There will always be a “scary” right-winger to normalize our pro-war, pro-corporate democrats. Don’t fall for the same trap this election cycle.
please take a political science class before your white male freshman self decides to choose a media clown over a politician, thanks
Please watch your microagressons. No need to bring race and sex into this.
@Transmail. No, I actually agree with @Remy. The writer is clearly not educated in the subject of politics and is writing based off bias, personal experience and uniformed ABC News articles which would never be cited in true political research. As a white male I understand the microspheres ion comment but it’s important to note because as much as we don’t want it to be an issue, there are still certain stigmas associated with being a white mail.
how dare a white male express their opinion!
You are forgetting who owns your candidate, look at her conglomerate endorsments. I think you need to spend some time away from your overly biast political classes and do some thinking and research on your own.
Why is his race relevant? I thought the goal of the left was to create a post racial society.
This article is so naive it’s not even funny. For starters, this article completely takes for granted the idea that elections are a referendum on the candidate’s views and the campaigns they promote. You rest assured that if Trump wins, a Republican-controlled congress will be quick to do much more deporting than Obama (though you are not wrong on his unjustified amount of deportations). The Republican party has fractured into a civil war over Trump, with many politicians bending over backwards to endorse him in order to protect their seats. (See Paul Ryan, Jason Chaffetz, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, and Kelly Ayotte – to name a few). These people, because they have the perceived political will that an election fosters, will have leverage to vote for these policies. If you think the Republican Party will magically change its ways should Trump be elected – in opposition to him – then you understand nothing about elections and political history whatsoever.
Further more, electing Trump will effectively normalize vocal racism, misogyny, rape culture, anti-semitism, and other forms of bigotry. This man, who is supported and endorsed by the Alt-Right, White Supremacists, and other bigots, gets away with way too much – electing him tells other politicians and voters that it’s okay to talk this way. It’s absolutely not.
I will not deny that Democrats, especially under Bill Clinton, have made some mistakes – but this article is plagued with ignorance of facts and total inaccuracies. Hillary Clinton does not use the media to pass her agenda or influence people in the exaggerated way you state she does, and even if Donna Brazile’s actions are questionable, it’s very easy to argue that Trumps path to the nomination came specifically from the unfettered influence of the broadcast media companies and Facebook, who spotlighted his remarks heavily.
On top of this, you state: “Those from the ‘Washington bubble’ have no interest in helping the Rust Belt factory worker whose child was just diagnosed with lead-poisoning from drinking water from the family’s kitchen sink. It’s nothing personal; establishment politicians simply follow the will of their donors.” You seem to conveniently forget that Trump’s top donor is himself, and almost all of his policies would heavily increase taxes on that poor Rust Belt Factory worker.
You are essentially articulating the same point as that pro-leave Brexit voter who said that he “didn’t think [his] vote would actually count.” That’s what you’re saying here. It’s a protest vote. Other politicians will stop him. The UK is going to leave the EU. The pound has tanked.
If Trump is elected, the same thing will happen to the dollar. Millions of Americans will lose their health insurance. Our alliance with NATO (which Trump has frequently criticized) will be withdrawn in favor of a new one with Russia. Every regulation we’ve made that will aid in the fight against climate change will be reversed. 12 million people will roughly be deported. Most of these actions are actions Trump can take without an executive order from Congress, whom you are arguing could stop him.
Hello!
I don’t know you personally but I agree with you completely. As a legal immigrant from Mexico I would love to talk to you more, especially in person, about a non-partisan group I am starting on the Chapman Campus about exactly what you’re talking about– bridging the divide and exclusion between party lines.
You’re barely old enough to vote, you have no experience of being a marginalized citizen, and you have nothing to lose under a Trump presidency. Many millions of others do. Think outside yourself and refer to some common sense to judge your candidates rather than media trends, you selfish imbecile.
Trump is mean, vote instead for hillary, the first presidential candidate investigated by the FBI twice and currently has her foundation under investigation. Biggest criminal to ever run for president! let’s make history!
Obviously not keeping up with the latest news, are you, Marcy? Oh, right, Trumpists don’t read the news…
Your news is useless when it is owned by one of the candidates. Look past cnn, abc, nbc, fox. Dig deeper, focus on sources, who owns what company and follow the money trail. Everything becomes real clear then.
Trump’s foundation, unlike Hillary’s actually has a proven fraud conviction that he was fined for. He stole money from charity to make an illegal donation to the attorney general investigating his fake university for fraud.
He doesn’t even go here.
What a naive and juvenile article.
Interesting and well expressed. In the end, most of us students agree on the same basic human rights and principles but many refuse to acknowledge the incredible disconnect between us and both candidates. Yes, Hillary included. As you mentioned, Hillary has a history of dangerous foreign policy ideals and immoral corporate backing while Trump has no political history at all, leaving us unsure of what to expect in practice. Thank you for the opinion piece!
Thanks Chels that’s a great way to put it. There’s a huge disconnect. Hopefully we start to see better people running for office and get the corporate money out of elections!
The sad thing is he’s right, and many of these college students are too naive to realize it.
Great article, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Please don’t attempt to criticize his opinions, as you continue to push yours upon us all. Also, his gender and ethnicity have nothing to do with his writing, so stop trying to start something from nothing.
Thank you Alex!
The password is: Naivety.
Liberals are attacking this young mans character instead of the arguments. Despicable.
Good for you for writing this. Well written. People need to dig a little deeper.
Great article! Keep up the good work.
While your arguments are solid, you ideas are not just yet fully formed. I agree with everyone here that as a White Male you have no authority to comment on immigration and race. I WOULD advise you to speak with people of color who are like minded and can share with you our experiences as immigrants so that race can be completely left out of the conversation and this can truly be a non-partisan issue. Of course, never undermine America’s VIOLENT and RACIST past, that of which It was funded upon. Instead acknowledge it, and as a White Male, be apologetic about it and sympathize with people of color in order to solidify your arguments to both the democratic and republican parties.
Let me know if you have any questions and as a Mexican immigrant I will honestly answer those for you.