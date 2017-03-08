Web of women: the power of support

Guest column by Nikki Nguyen, sophomore business administration major

I’m going to argue that most women live off of reassurance.

“How does this look?”

“Should I post this?”

“Can you help me read over this essay?”

“How should I reply to this?”

Sometimes, she already has an answer developed in her head, but she wants to see if you have that same answer. Women thrive off support.

Teenage girls get stuck in a phase of trying to be better than one another and end up bringing that baggage with them into womanhood. Think about the grown women who are jealous of another’s husband, or secretly judge a friend’s home. Doesn’t that just create toxicity? Let’s weave a secure web of women on a foundation of support instead.

Give every woman you meet a chance, the benefit of the doubt. Instead of judging her, network with her and find out what she’s all about. For the business-minded, take her business card. If not at first, you never know who you might find a connection with later on.

Admittedly, I have developed an opinion about someone upon first meeting her or bashed another girl behind her back. I’m not proud of it, but gossip truthfully makes for exciting conversation. In one instance, I found myself looking down on a new co-worker because her previous job was at McDonald’s. After making conversation with her, I was completely humbled by her experiences and life aspirations. She has dealt with the toughest of tough “hangry” customers, endured being spat on and must be one of the best multi-taskers in the world.

She has since quit her job and changed her lifestyle to include fitness and healthy eating. On top of that, she explained how important it was that she be well-rounded (which I completely relate to), so she’s also a certified professional makeup artist. Now she’s going back to school along with working her new job and taking care of her grandmother. Through that initiated conversation, we followed each other on social media, and she gave me her business card.

I ask for business cards because I love having the chance to find opportunities for others. If I can put someone in touch with another for the betterment of the both of them, even if it requires a few sacrifices on my end, I usually do it in a heartbeat. Not to put myself on a pedestal here, but imagine if every woman did that for one another. We’d be weaving that web.

The next time you find yourself involved in bad-mouthing, please remember our need for a web of women. The power of support is worth substantially more than the three seconds of laughter you get from your friends for saying, “What on earth made her think that was a good photo of her to post?”