What a feminist is and why you should be one

Guest column by Mara Hughes, freshman creative producing major

The definition of feminism is “the advocacy of women’s rights on the grounds of political, social, and economic equality to men.”* and a feminist is simply someone who believes in feminism.

Feminism’s goal is absolute gender equality and equity (which includes the elimination of gender stereotyping and role enforcement for all). Please note that this extends to all genders—male, female, non-binary genders, and others—and as the goal is equality, it is not in any way calling for putting down anyone of any gender because of gender alone. Sounds good to you, right? Everyone is treated fairly and respectfully without something we can’t control (gender) being a factor?

So why is “feminist” painted as a bad word? How could wanting the same basic rights and treatment for all people regardless of gender be viewed as controversial? It’s time to give you a bit of history.

Patriarchy as a governing societal structure has been a tradition in many cultures for hundreds of years. It is the idea of male dominance and men as the end-all be-all in society, spirituality, family, and the lives of individuals, coupled with the idea of gender as an either/or, binary, biologically fated thing. And from this systemic ideology- patriarchy- comes almost every obstacle to gender equity and equality that exists (and yes, patriarchy creates most gender-related issues for men too). Patriarchy supports the division of nearly everything: people, skills, concepts, things- into the category of masculine or feminine. From there, women are expected to associate themselves only with “feminine” things, men are expected to associate themselves with only “masculine” things, and those who are not cisgender men or cisgender women are assumed not to exist.

Violence and aggression are labeled as masculine (and thus encouraged in men by a patriarchal society). Patience and docility are labeled as feminine (and thus encouraged in women by a patriarchal society). Men are expected to be dominant. Women are expected to be submissive. And so on. What is labeled “feminine” by patriarchal society is devalued and looked down upon, regardless of who is involved in it. What is labeled as feminine is considered weak; inferior. Yet women are not allowed by patriarchy to pursue what it labels as masculine: they must conform to gender stereotypes they are conditioned to fall into from birth. The same happens to men.

Please note: None of these gender roles are biologically based.** When we are born to a patriarchal society (which most of us are) we are sorted into one of two categories; male or female; and taught to conform to them. Never mind that these categories are artificially constructed. Society attempts to raise us to fit them, and oftentimes, this has harmful effects- it prioritizes conforming to an ideal over finding your own role in life. “Why do more women than men care about fashion, then, if caring about fashion is not innately feminine?” you might ask. Simple. Girls are exposed to fashion as a field far more than boys on average as they grow up because it is defined as feminine, and are either taught to value it (or fake that they value it- putting on a show for our patriarchal society just to survive) or end up valuing it because regardless of gender, they as an individual would have had an interest in it anyways. The same thing works vice versa. For example, “Why is math more popular with boys?” Let me give you a hint. It’s not because they’re better at it or naturally more inclined to like it. It is because the outdated and incorrect thinking that skill and interest in mathematics is somehow masculine results in people encouraging boys in math while they (sometimes even unintentionally) discourage girls. As a result, girls are less likely to get involved in math-related pursuits than boys are. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy!

Because these types of traits; patience, impatience, skill in math, interest in fashion, lack of skill in math, lack of interest in fashion; are not innately gendered, Everyone has at least some “masculine” traits and everyone has at least some “feminine” traits, regardless of gender identity or assigned gender.

But what happens overall? Patriarchy is happy with males for pursuing that which it labels as masculine. It expects females to pursue that which it labels as feminine. But while boys are praised for “masculinity”, people of all genders are shamed for traits associated with “femininity”, and traits associated with “masculinity” are seen as a negative in anyone who is not a cisgender male.

Gender roles and gender role enforcement harm everyone. Girls are held back because being female is implied to be in and of itself inferior or worthless and boys are beaten for showing vulnerability. People who do not identify as their assigned gender are invalidated constantly, not to mention outright attacked and harassed on a regular basis, in the midst of all of this. In addition, these attitudes foster and allow to take place sexual and gender-based violence, harassment, and abuse as a “normal” part of society.

Feminism is controversial because it is about rejecting part of our current society’s dominant structure, patriarchy- the idea of the male or masculine as superior, dominant, or more deserving, with women serving them, the idea of gender as a black and white binary instead of a nebulous spectrum, the idea that we can assign gender to everything, and the idea that femininity or masculinity should be out-and-out defined or that there is innate superiority to either “femininity” or “masculinity,” however they are defined.

For this reason, I encourage you to join me in feminism- to join me in taking down the patriarchy (through actions, words, or deeds) so every individual can pursue what they want, enjoy what they enjoy, express themselves how they desire to express themselves, and live life without giving gender, biological sex, or gender roles one thought.

*Please note: As it’s now commonly known and recognized that gender exists beyond the categories of “cisgender male” and “cisgender female,” feminism’s definition has been modified to mean that we fight for the equality and equity to cisgender men of everybody who’s not a cisgender man (as well as all people’s liberation from the artificial construct of gender).

**One recent study that backs up my claim from a scientific perspective is a brain research study, which showed that there is no such thing as a “male brain” or “female brain.” The LA Times wrote about it as well.