Your activism isn’t radical, and here’s why

Guest column by Safieh Moshirfatemi, sophomore violin performance major

I don’t remember exactly how I felt after President Donald Trump was elected, but I do remember how my white peers felt. I remember their tears, exclamations and condemnations of Trump as an unfit leader of the country.

“This is going to spur the next Holocaust,” a white friend told me on Nov. 9, 2016, unprompted. “I can’t believe this happened.” I, a daughter of an Iranian immigrant raised in a Muslim household, thought, “And who will the Jews be this time?” I did not say this aloud to her, because I was so confused about why I felt uncomfortable about this blatant outrage by white students toward the election results. I later understood.

White liberals are quick to condemn this modern figurehead of painfully visible white supremacy with fervor, and in essence distance themselves from their connection to what caused his electoral favor, but have always been extremely hesitant and in some cases resistant to radically engage with the variety of ways that white supremacy, whether covertly or overtly, manifests itself in the lives of their marginalized peers.

Since November, there has been an uptick of perceived activism on campus. I say “perceived” because I believe there is a disconnect between how I, as a woman of color, see what activism on campus should look like and how the greater Chapman community views what is necessary for marginalized students’ liberation.

There has been praise toward the general Chapman community for taking a political stand. I, however, am not willing to heap praise upon white peers for showing up to a rally and putting on a show of allyship when their activism stops there. Protests are not the apex of activism, and in some cases, a large presence of white people actually hinders the overall goals for such a gathering, like when more media attention is put on white people standing at the front of a protest rather than focusing on the people who are actually affected by the issues at hand.

A trend I have noticed with white liberals on campus is that they are ready to jump into a protest that gets a lot of attention from school officials and local news outlets, but when it comes to taking the next step to further their knowledge about relevant issues that affect students on campus, they are nowhere to be found.

More than 400 students showed up to the Chapman Students Against Xenophobia protest at the beginning of the semester in response to Trump’s travel ban, but only about 25 students, mostly people of color, showed up to an allyship teach-in a week later facilitated by myself and several other students, all people of color and/or queer and gender-nonconforming students.

This happened again in March when a rally was organized to protest transphobic modifications to the Title IX law followed immediately by a teach-in regarding queer and trans issues. There was a dramatically lower turnout at the rally and even lower turnout at the teach-in that followed, showing what issues the greater Chapman community finds “attractive.” This presents another trend: Opportunities for those who hold the most privilege to learn how to become better human beings and better aspiring allies are organized with the labor of marginalized people, but white “allies” on campus fail to make the inherent connection between activism and education.

Your activism isn’t radical if you are not actively working every day to unlearn colonial behaviors and ideas that are intrinsically linked to whiteness, while also learning about what is necessary to uplift the communities you rally for. Your activism isn’t radical if it’s merely a reaction to Trump. Hating Trump isn’t congruent with solidarity. My liberation will not come once he leaves office. You cannot distance yourself from your whiteness or cleanse yourself of white guilt by saying, “(expletive) Donald Trump,” and posing for your new profile picture at a rally when it is whiteness as a system that put him in power in the first place.

It feels good to be a part of a community at protests that is united against a common issue, but if you aren’t centering voices most at the margins or if you don’t know what your role is as a white person at a protest, specifically with regard to what marginalized people need from you when interactions with law enforcement become tense, you are complicit in this system.

How do you combat colonialism in your own community? Are you working to educate Uncle Larry about why reverse racism doesn’t exist? Do you support businesses of color? Will you put yourself between a police officer and another person? These are just a few things to start to center your activism around.

Activism cannot be rooted in response to the Trump administration because white supremacy has existed before him and will not suddenly vanish once he is out of office. If white liberals want to effectively combat this administration, they must first take responsibility for their hand in his rise to power and work on dismantling systemic structures enforced by their own communities.