Opinion | After Parkland shooting, provide Public Safety with training and guns

The logical action after the Valentine’s Day slaughter in Parkland, Florida, would be sweeping gun control legislation, federally enforcing background checks for firearms purchases and a total overhaul of mental health treatment, which would make it easier for health workers to report at-risk patients, which currently is difficult to do because of patient confidentiality laws.

Sadly, none of these things will happen anytime soon. The National Rifle Association is one of the most powerful lobbying groups in Washington, D.C. Nothing has changed after Sandy Hook, Pulse, or Las Vegas. Even after congressmen were shot at by a lone wolf armed with a rifle and handgun, nothing changed. Seventeen people were murdered in Parkland’s shooting, but nothing will change.

So what can we do? We need to accept that the world in which we live is horrible. Even in nations with strict gun laws, psychotic and disgusting humans will still find a way to kill innocent people. Will gun control limit the body count of such attacks? Absolutely, and people in power must take action, though again, I doubt they ever will.

Should soft-target locations – such as schools, shopping malls and concerts – have armed security? That’s a thought, but it’s worthless unless the security has the training to handle active shooters.

It may be an unpopular opinion, but I strongly support the armament and training of Chapman’s Public Safety officers to deter and quickly respond to attacks like what happened in Parkland.

In the past, this topic brought some controversy. While I have total faith and confidence both in Public Safety and the Orange Police Department, I would feel a lot safer knowing we have trained and armed officers on campus, ready to neutralize a horrific threat. If that means more funding and extra hours to train a select number of Public Safety officers in firearms and active shooter protocol, then so be it. You can’t put a price tag on living.

When someone with an automatic rifle is coming after you, unless you work in a group and act quickly, your best hope is to shelter in place, and wait for trained personnel to arrive on scene to neutralize the threat. Having trained and armed officers on campus ensures maximum proximity to a potential target zone.

I come from Manhattan, where terrorism is a reality. However, I would leave my apartment every day and take the subway or walk the streets without fear because I always saw the New York Police Department’s counterterrorism operators in combat gear and armed with AR-15 guns at every soft target location. Should Public Safety take the same measures? Of course not, they don’t need ballistic vests or AR-15 rifles, a select few should have specialized training and access to 9mm pistols if, God forbid, an active shooter scenario befalls our campus.

Special praise is owed to the Parkland law enforcement officers who acted with skill and discipline to capture the shooter alive. These shooters almost always kill themselves before being apprehended. It brings some measure of justice, knowing that this monster will be forced to stand trial for the unspeakable crime he committed.

As for the shooter, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if he was bullied, depressed or lonely. He doesn’t even deserve to have his name printed. Nothing justifies the slaughter of innocent people. The only people deserving of sympathy and understanding in this situation are the victims, their families and the survivors whose lives have been forever changed by this nightmare.