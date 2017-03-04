Guest column by Arianna Ngnomire, sophomore screen acting major
Black lives don’t matter. And above all without fail, all lives do not matter.
Pause. Before angrily throwing your phone or burning this Panther issue, ask yourself what is more important in American (and possibly global) society: a person’s life, or money? During my earlier years of education, I was taught that slavery was an economic venture, and not a social attack that would create divisions for 400 plus years between the oppressed and the oppressor.
Most would agree that the Atlantic Slave Trade was an inhumane act against African people. Yet, we find ourselves participating in similar activities, including the prison industrial complex. America has continuously put down marginalized people for the sole purpose of making a profit off of those lives. Over and over again, we are telling people of color that their lives only matters to make money, whether it was during slavery in the cotton fields in the 1800s, or the prison yards now.
For those stipulating that all lives matter in America, how can that be true if you’re only willing to pick and choose which lives matter? If you do not stand up when people of color are being targeted, shot, and killed, all lives do not matter. If you do not speak out when transgender people are being denied basic human rights, all lives do not matter. If you twiddle your thumbs while people who are in jail are unable to obtain medical attention, all lives do not matter. If you support the tearing up of indigenous land for a profitable pipeline, all lives do not matter. If you ignore the terrorist attacks by the U.S. government in the Middle East, yet support President Donald Trump’s executive order travel ban that targets Muslims, all lives do not matter.
At this point you’re probably wondering “Why do you say “Black Lives Matter,” if they don’t?” I say it because it is a problematic statement, and it shouldn’t be. The controversy is specifically with the word “Black.” When “Blue Lives Matter” came to fruition after Dallas cops were killed, it was perfectly acceptable, and even encouraged to say.
I say “Black Lives Matter” so one day I can confidently tell other people that all lives really do matter. But as of now, there are too many pieces of the pie that have been taken out. Parts make up a whole. Without the full intact circle, one cannot say, with certainty, that all lives matter. Even with systematic oppression against the fight for equality, there is still a growing and intersectional army. I say “Black Lives Matter” at protests, marches, and during discussions because I know that to the majority of people in power, they do not, in fact, matter.
9 Comments
I agree 100%! Hate is Not a family value. However, we as a people, are destroying families in the name of race, religion, national security, economics, and political gain. We do this while claiming that our actions are for the greater good. There is a quote by Abdul’ Baha’ that says, “A thought of hate must be destroyed by a stronger thought of love.” He understood that we are of one race, the human race, that we are enriched by our differences, that we are capable of building a better world and that will only happen if and when we all believe that “all lives matter.” And,for all lives to matter, Black lives must matter and the lives of all marginallized people must matter.
Young lady, this old white person is most greatful for you being willing to stand up and say, “Black lives matter.” Please don’t stop. And, please know that I says and believe that also. And for all who don’t agree, I do love you, but I refuse to join you in your hate.
I completely agree. One day we can get to the point where all lives really do matter. But we have to focus on marginalized groups first.
Dear Miss Guided,
Aren’t you the young lady that was in the video talking trash while your friend was throwing it ? It was a shame that All Lives Didn’t Matter that day ! Certainly, White Lives Didn’t Matter when you called that white boy trash. Do you regret it ? Did you say you were sorry ? We’re you enabled by the community you associate with, to be so hateful ? Did fellow African Americans endorse your behavior. Isn’t this rude and hostile hate part and parcel of what Black Lives Matter stands for. When your group stands up against Black On Black crime and violent and misogynist lyrics in rap music , then you will earn some credibility with the idea that Black Lives Matter. But until that happens, your message will go unheard and unbelieved ! Mean while, you can prove That All Lives Matter, by apologizing to the white boy who you demeaned by calling trash . Now that would Matter !
I was the person who prevented Alec Harrington from being smacked across the head with a trash can, yes. Because at the end of the day, Alec and I will have extremely different opinions, but I would never mean him physical harm. In fact, in an interview with Chapman News, Harrington stated that he made a friend (with me) that day.
Sincerely,
“Miss Guided”
Well you didn’t answer my question and I wanted to know if you apologized for your hate speech. Calling him trash over that ,is unacceptable. Upon reflection are you proud of calling another human being , trash ? Do you have any regrets ? Is this how you build good race relations ? Does Black Lives Matter stand behind your hate speech ? You’re credibility is undermined by your rudeness and it proves that apparently , All Lives Don’t Matter !
Slavery was an economic venture. African tribes sold some of their extra slaves to European and Middle Eastern nations in exchange for goods.
Your noble intentions are betrayed by your clearly naive ignorance. I hope that you succeed in your life and have the opportunity one day to reflect upon your thoughts and genuinely understand why you are so misguided. I’d urge you to question everything you think you know and the sources of information that you trust. Deconstruct it all and, upon deep reflection, determine whether or not the world is truly how you see it currently. If you do not change your opinion, that is fine. At least we can simply agree to disagree.
wow sorry friend i would have to say i disagree with your opinion
Good, Article. But you ended up contradicting yourself. Just say All lives matter. Don’t exclude anyone.