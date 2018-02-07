Opinion | Comedy doesn’t excuse misogyny

Guest column by Michaela McLeod, senior film production major

“It’s OK because I was just kidding.”

The number of times I’ve heard this sentence in the past few years is impressive. Actually, people have gotten pretty good at it. Louis C.K. can joke about anything, so why can’t I? He’s just an edgy comedian who pushes boundaries. He talks about abortion all the time. He even opened a Netflix comedy special with it. I can make jokes about racism, abortion and females in today’s society without any repercussions because I’m just kidding, right?

Right?

Here are a few sentences I’ve written down from the past two weeks from different conversations when I’ve promoted the topic of feminism:

“They don’t want equality for women and men, they want to be above men.”

“They’re all hypocrites. Feminism is a joke.” This was followed by a laugh, then a nudge to another friend’s shoulder and a friendly, “Right?”

“They’re all psycho. Extremists. Insane.”

“Apparently the only way to be a feminist is to wear a shirt with a vagina on it.”

In my past, feminism has been a vague term. There are women I’ve come to know who are conscious of its weight, but have yet to take action. I’ve been that woman before. Others have been in marches, posted informative articles on social media and raised awareness, whether it be through a social platform or through word of mouth. And it’s admirable.

But my observations aren’t of those “inside,” but rather from those watching in. I’ve heard feminism regarded as extremist, overzealous and worst of all, “a trend.”

A male coworker once told me that I’m “asking for it” by wearing a V-neck shirt. He told me that, when he invites a woman to his home, “sex should be expected.” A friend of mine was sexually assaulted, and she was told that she “should’ve just gotten up and left” if she “didn’t want to have sex.”

Another man told me that he wouldn’t feel responsible if a woman he slept with were to become pregnant, because, in his words, “If she didn’t want to risk having a kid, then she shouldn’t have had sex in the first place.” When I raised the argument of birth control and the idea of a male contraceptive rather than relying on female contraceptives only, he said that it wasn’t going to happen because “that’s not the way it is.” Yet, when a woman tries to raise awareness to change this perception, she’s regarded as an extremist.

Insane. Asking for it. A trend.

When a follow-up question inevitably came from these statements, and when these men realized the weight of their statements, all reactions were identical: “No, I was just kidding!”

Because that makes everything OK, right?

Right?

The movement within society right now doesn’t just boil down to activism. This movement – which is far, far overdue – is also a movement of knowledge, of not making a joke about gender, equality and rights. An uneducated and biased opinion is not justified under the vague impression of comedy. Comedy does not excuse misogyny.

“Just kidding” does not allow you to make these statements. “Just kidding” does not allow you to blame my body in an accusatory way for its functions. “Just kidding” does not allow you to sexualize me for the way I dress. And “just kidding” is not an acceptable outlet for ignorance, conversation or misogyny. I promise you that there are plenty of other words to choose from, but it’s time that we stop using “just kidding” as an explanation for ignorance.