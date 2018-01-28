Consider Panhellenic privilege

Upbeat music, bubble-blowing and slow-motion laughing shots of gorgeous college women. We’ve all seen the annual outpouring of sorority videos that promote individual organizations with these odd and unrealistic portrayals of Greek life, hiding the fact that sororities are often havens of privilege that exclude students from joining their ranks.

I saw these videos when I was considering joining a sorority last year as a freshman. I pored through the footage, looking for people who I’d fit in with. The nerve-racking experience of recruitment went by in a whirlwind of a weekend. My mind blurred between running in heels back and forth to each sorority, talking and not remembering the conversation I just had, and going back to Henley Hall to nap. By the end of the week, I was exhausted, but I chose a sorority and ran onto Wilson Field to claim my place in Kappa Alpha Theta.

Although my own experience in Greek life has been positive, the very definition of sororities remains exclusive and bases its existence on “choosing” from among women. There are many factors that make Greek life non-inclusive at Chapman. Just to go through recruitment, the fees range from $49 to $75, and this doesn’t include the societal pressures that women feel to spend money on clothing and beauty products prior to the process. Last year, new member dues ranged from $450 to $800, and although Panhellenic and sorority scholarships are available, many women can’t rely on them to cover costs, considering scholarships are limited.

Chapman Panhellenic has a nondiscrimination statement that says neither race, color, religion, creed, national origin, ability, age, socioeconomic class, sexual orientation, nor gender identity will affect a potential new member’s chances of joining a sorority. This is a good step toward welcoming women of all backgrounds.

Although trans women are allowed to join some sororities, it seems unlikely that the highly gender normative atmosphere would encourage many to join. This also raises the question: Where do you go if you identify as nonbinary? Chapman Panhellenic states that, under Title IX policy, it has the right to “confine their membership to women.” This seems to contradict the statement that, despite their gender identity, anyone can join a sorority.

Greek life has long been seen as a privileged club for the wealthy, white and elite. With this also comes the privilege of being part of an organization that is dedicated to supporting philanthropy and fostering lifelong friendships. I’m a part of an organization that has given me a scholarship and gives back to causes that deserve the help. I am more connected to Chapman than ever because of the relationships I’ve made through Kappa Alpha Theta.

Because of my organization, I have discovered many paths that I can take in my future career. Women in my sorority inspire me every day with their academic, philanthropic and professional endeavors. Every student at Chapman deserves to have that privilege and should be able to have the same opportunities I’ve had, no matter their financial situation, sexuality, race or background.