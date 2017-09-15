Dear Orange residents, let’s talk

Guest column by Tommy Nelson, senior public relations major

It’s time we talk about community relations between Orange residents and Chapman students. We are known as “spoiled children” and “brats,” and we have been called a group of wealthy miscreants who are “taking over and ruining the city,” according to posts written in neighborhood Facebook group Orange Buzz. It seems like we are seen as a nuisance, a nine-month inconvenience, if you will.

Here we are with another academic year. Chapman students – or “Darwin candidates,” as we’ve been referred to in the Facebook group – are back, and we are now bigger than ever, especially with the largest incoming freshman class in Chapman history.

What else is back? Chapman students getting treated like garbage.

As a senior with three years of experience, I have come to expect that interactions with Orange residents are similar to flipping a coin: It goes one of two ways. The first is cordial and pleasant, and the second is… Let’s just say it isn’t friendly.

It has been said that Chapman students need to earn the respect of the Orange community. But I say it’s the Chapman students who deserve respect and, more so, we should demand it. Not only because we are human beings, but because we are a valued asset to the community.

Consider the following: What would Orange be like without Chapman? In my humble opinion, it would be a quiet and crumbling town.

What would the Orange Plaza be like if Chapman students didn’t contribute to the local businesses? I believe that those businesses would suffer and eventually shut down.

What would property values be like if Chapman students didn’t live off campus? Well, the answer to that is dramatically low. The median rental price in Orange has increased by 6.6 percent since May 2016, according to the real estate website Trulia.

When I started my freshman year, I was excited to experience freedom for the first time, to go to “crazy” college parties after a long week of classes – as many college students typically want. I was very quick to discover how strict the party scene was at Chapman. There was a set number of people allowed into houses, noise checks every 30 minutes and, like clockwork, parties came to a screeching halt at midnight (or shortly thereafter), and we would all have to go back to the dorms.

It was not what I expected at all.

I learned that Orange residents were a little too quick to call the cops on social gatherings. I had to begrudgingly accept that Orange residents would demand a noise ordinance to be passed by the city that – in my opinion which is widely shared by others – affects Chapman students and only Chapman students.

I learned that my friends and I would be glared at and treated like dirt at local bars on any day that wasn’t Thursday. I learned that Orange residents would paint all Chapman students as mindless millennial “snowflakes” who are dependent on their rich “mommy and daddy,” as some residents have written in Orange Buzz.

After three years of consistent degradation, it has gotten tiresome and it needs to stop. The first step is for residents to recognize that we are people too, and we are just as much a part of this community as they are. And most importantly, we are here to stay.

So let’s get to know each other.

To all Orange residents:

Hello, my name is Tommy Nelson. If you want to talk, let me know.