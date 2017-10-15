Diversity of skin color is nothing compared to diversity of opinion

Guest column by junior business administration major Ryan Marhoefer

Racial tensions have obviously heightened over the last few years. But as tensions have risen, the quantity of logical debate has dropped alarmingly quickly.

Unfortunately, today, if you are not in a “victim group” (anyone of an “oppressed” class), then charges of racism are not far behind if you call out hypocrisy, reveal truths or especially if you call for the end of forced diversity (diversity for the sake of diversity). This movement for forced diversity has attempted to dismiss and silence countless voices.

The obsession with multiculturalism and political correctness, in a vain attempt to create “inclusion,” has created an environment where students only hear one side. And, as in all echo chambers, radicalism is unavoidable. This radicalism has hushed numerous individuals who were merely presenting legitimate questions and critiques, such as what has happened to Milo Yiannopoulos, Charles Murray, Ben Shapiro and Heather Mac Donald.

So what caused this toxic political environment?

In this environment of radicalism, “victim groups” are being fed a diet of anti-white, anti-police hatred that inevitably spills over into violence, such as in the Berkeley riots in February, according to Rolling Stone. Demonization is the norm, which leads to the belief that it is justifiable to silence and attack someone due to their “privilege,” orientation, gender, and race. (White privilege is commonly confused with upper-class privilege, which nearly every Chapman student benefits from, with a median parental income of $149,800, which is in the top 3.8 percent of all U.S. colleges, according to The New York Times.)

Today, many students genuinely believe that being a Trump supporter or disagreeing with Black Lives Matter is the same thing as hating black people and wanting a white ethnostate, such as at University of California Riverside, where a student conflated a “Make America Great Again” hat with “lynches, mass genocides, mass deportations and constant killings.”

By creating victim groups and giving them preferential treatment, we are effectively placing one group over another, which inevitably leads to victim and non-victim groups in opposition to each other as seen at several universities across the country that have experienced heightened racial tensions and protests.

Preferring or marginalizing particular groups only widens the division between groups. These victim groups are incentivized to not reject this label, so the struggle to end this division is doomed to be one-sided. And if individuals were to dissent, then they are doomed to be shamed and attacked by their assigned group and labeled as “traitors” or “sellouts,” like the Black Tea Party activists, according to Fox News.

E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one) beats multiculturalism. Don’t divide people into groups, but rather, unite them. These authoritative attempts for inclusion have only created a larger divide between groups. 42 percent of Americans worry a “great deal” about race relations, as compared to 2014, which was only 17 percent, according to Gallup News.

A wise man once said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” If recipients of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) should not be punished (deported) because they are not responsible for the actions of their parents, then why should white people be responsible and suffer for the actions of other white people committed generations ago? It is ridiculous to assert that individuals should be ignored or punished because of their skin color.

To the closet conservatives on campus: Don’t tolerate name-calling that is deliberately dishonest. Force them to prove what they claim, or simply respond with this stumping phrase: “Not an argument!” Labeling someone “racist,” “Uncle Tom” or “privileged white guy” is not an argument. It’s a personal attack and a convenient way to sidestep what someone is saying. People on the left expose themselves as racists in their own right by citing race when they meet someone with whom they disagree, as shown when dozens of students at Evergreen State College protested a white teacher who refused to leave campus on a “no-whites” day, according to the Washington Times.

Forced diversity, casual hatred for straight white men and ostracism of conservative blacks and gays have become commonplace. I’m not arguing that forced diversity hurts students (even though it does). Rather, in the pursuit of diversity for the sake of diversity, echo chambers, which only breed radicalism, have created the perfect climate where voices can be silenced. Diversity can be and usually is a good thing, but forced diversity is not. Everyone, especially colleges, should start to take political and intellectual diversity as seriously as they take the more superficial forms of diversity.

Supporting only a specific ethnicity, and silencing or dismissing what someone says on the basis of their ethnicity, is the opposite of diversity and is the definition of racism.

All people are created equal, and all people equally deserve to say what they believe.

Race collectivism is racism. Period.

If you silence an opinion, then you are assuming your infallibility, and that is the root of real fascism.