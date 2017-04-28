Elected dictatorship

Guest column by Nazli Donmez, sophomore English and strategic corporate communication major

On April 16, a constitutional referendum was held throughout Turkey, concerning whether the 18 amendments proposed by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) should be approved, under a state of emergency that has been ongoing since the failed military coup in July. The public was asked if one man, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – the same man who built himself a palace with taxpayers’ money, imprisoned a record number of journalists and ordered police brutality on thousands of civilians during the Gezi Park protests in 2013 – should be the head of state, as well as the head of the executive office. The answer was allegedly “yes.”

Our parliamentary system is now being replaced by an executive presidency, abolishing the office of the prime minister and dismantling the separation of power. The president will have immense control over appointments to the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors, who alarmingly hold the only authority to put him on trial.

Erdoğan, who has violated the constitution many times in the past, will now have immunity to any investigation for his potential crimes unless two-thirds of all members in the parliament vote to investigate his actions. At the same time, Parliament will no longer be able to investigate ministers, who will be selected by the president himself, giving them the ultimate hall pass to engage in unlawful behavior and misconduct of any kind.

AKP’s argument for this referendum was the promise of a unified, stronger nation and to ultimately put an end to the extremist attacks that have killed hundreds of people in the past two years, which is particularly interesting coming from a party that has been nothing but divisive and borderline vindictive.

During the campaign, both AKP and MHP used aggressive rhetoric, which Erdoğan was already famous for. There were allegations suggesting suppression against those who campaigned against the referendum, including former members of MHP, while those for it were free to make use of state funding and organize rallies wherever they saw fit. Erdoğan went as far as to accuse all “no” voters of acting as terrorists, siding with those who plotted the failed coup attempt in 2016.

The German, Danish, Swiss and Dutch governments canceled and restricted pro-campaign events targeting Turkish voters living abroad and caused a huge deterioration in diplomatic relations and a crisis between Turkey and the Netherlands.

Fast forward to April 16, the Supreme Electoral Council allowed 2.5 million non-stamped ballots to be accepted as valid, receiving backlash from opposition parties and citizens, according to Anadolu News Agency. “Yes” voters in Germany were caught trying to vote more than once, and the government confiscated ballot papers voters had in possession before the overseas voting had begun.

Dozens of activists who protested the result of the referendum and the Supreme Electoral Council’s shameless misconduct were arrested, while the main opposition party, Republican People’s Party (CHP) threatened to walk out of Parliament, and stated that the party will not recognize these anti-democratic results.

The chaos reigning the country can be traced back further than the initial brawls among Parliament members during the debates concerning the referendum, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end anytime soon. So much for unity and stability.

Another genius argument favored by “yes” voters was the delusion that now that the president would be chosen by the people, he or she wouldn’t have to contend with another person and the decision-making process would be faster and much more efficient compared to coalitions that have dominated Turkish politics since the 1960s.

Now, let’s look at Venezuela, which voted for a referendum not so long ago. Decisions were made in the blink of an eye, driven solely by the desires of one man. People were put in jail, inflation skyrocketed to 700 percent, as well as unemployment and corruption. Law-abiding citizens were forced to fight for and steal from each other necessities like a simple bag of flour. Based on past experience, it’s safe to say fast is not always good, especially when it comes to actions that will determine the fate of a nation.

It’s scary to think that sometimes, it takes a vote to do what a coup could not – to abolish a democracy. After all, it was a referendum that assigned Adolf Hitler as Chancellor. We should all be alarmed by the patterns of authoritarianism and nationalistic tendencies that are on the rise among other countries, including the U.S. and France.

The times may be changing and life as I know it may be over for my motherland, but history repeats itself only if we let it. So here is my advice to every other young person concerned about the future of their country: Stand up for your rights. Don’t let yourself be segregated into molds of ignorance and hostility. Educate yourselves and those around you. Question everything.