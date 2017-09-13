Opinions Finding passion as an entrepreneur

Guest column by Kianna Estenson, a senior pan-African peace studies and international business major When I arrived at Chapman three years ago, I was completely overwhelmed by the idea that even though I grew up in a single-parent household and didn’t have a dime to pay for college, I had actually achieved my goal of getting a full-ride scholarship to a four-year private university. But just as I realized that my lifelong dream had come true after 18 years, I was forced to face my ultimate fear: to dream bigger.

Two weeks into my freshman year, without even knowing it, I found that dream: I was able to start an organization that didn’t make me choose between pursuing a profitable business or international humanitarianism, but that actually allowed me to do both.

This was the start of Health 2 Humanity. Structured as a duo-entity organization, Health 2 Humanity has two sides: corporate and global. Through Health 2 Humanity Corp., we’ve created our own recipe for all-natural, premium grade soap bars that we sell in retail outlets nationwide, like Mother’s Market. Through Health 2 Humanity Global, a registered nonprofit, we travel to impoverished areas around the world and teach individuals how to start their own micro-hygiene businesses. So far, we’ve started 13 Health 2 Humanity locations throughout Kenya, Uganda and Ghana that have created 35 new jobs for aspiring entrepreneurs.

In building Health 2 Humanity over the past three years, I have experienced the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs. That is how I know I’m following the path of my passion. I have sat in countless meetings where businessmen have refused to speak to me or even make eye contact with me because of my gender. I have had countless people tell me I don’t have what it takes to make it in the business world because my dreams are too idealistic and I have too much empathy for others. I have experienced self-doubt, sorrow, defeat and disappointment so intensely and so frequently that it has made me question the fundamentals of who I am.

I have traveled around the world and met people from completely different walks of life. I have experienced their culture, heard their languages and tasted their foods. I have seen children’s faces light up as I blew up balloons for them and chased them around make-shift playgrounds, letting our laughter drown out the hurt and pain of the surrounding realities. I have taught ambitious people the fundamentals of business and watched them throw themselves into entrepreneurship out of their own sheer will to become something.

I have been told to quit. At times, I have even told myself to quit. But no matter how hard the challenges have been, no matter how many mountains I have had to climb, I have experienced the euphoria of reaching those mountains’ peaks. The mountains will keep coming, and they will only get steeper, but what keeps me going is not the arbitrary goal of success; I don’t believe I’ll ever be “successful,” nor do I want to be. What keeps my will and strength alive to keep climbing, to continue putting one foot in front of the other, is my passion. We all have the power within us to make our dreams turn into reality, it’s just a matter of making the decision to pursue your passion.