Editorial | Free to bleed

If you menstruate, you’ve been there: Your period is supposed to come tomorrow but it arrives a day early and you’re woefully unprepared. You ask around, mumbling to your friends, “Anyone have a tampon or a pad?” but they shake their heads with pity in their eyes. You rush to the bathroom and stick a wad of toilet paper in your pants. It’ll make do, but you know you’ll be uncomfortable all day.

Hopefully, this scenario won’t have to happen anymore at Chapman, now that the university is adding free menstrual products to women’s and all-gender bathrooms on campus.

Thanks to the Chapman Diversity Project’s Advisory Group on the Status of Women, affordability and accessibility won’t stand in the way of basic healthcare. Unlike Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Illinois, California still applies a luxury tax to menstrual products. Now, that won’t matter to Chapman students and faculty.

On average, women in California spend about $7 a month on menstrual products, according to Time. Along with the cost of tuition, rent, food and a social life, saving $84 a year would be helpful for much of the Chapman community. American’s female population spends more than $2 billion per year on feminine hygiene products, and the average woman will use more than 16,800 tampons and pads in her lifetime, according to Rewire, a reproductive and sexual health website.

Although we don’t yet know the quality of the products that will be stocked, even cardboard applicator tampons are better than none at all, and pads are always helpful in an emergency situation. Having both options available is great for all types of people, no matter their personal preference or comfort level.

“This needs to happen,” sophomore political science and strategic and corporate communication major Shelby Seth told The Panther. “There have been so many times where I’ve been in the bathroom, and had to makeshift one with toilet paper.”

It is also admirable that the university is stocking both women’s and all-gender restrooms. This allows for people who may not identify as women, but who still experience menstruation, to have access to the products they need.

“We hope to be able to provide products to trans individuals in a way in which they won’t have to potentially out themselves in order to secure these important items,” said Alisa Driscoll, a co-chair of the Advisory Group on the Status of Women, which helped advocate to offer free menstrual products at Chapman.

By making menstrual products free, Chapman joins several other colleges – such as UCLA, Columbia University, Brown University and Boston University – in taking a productive step forward.

Adding these free products will hopefully lead the way for other progressive changes at our school. Now, the access to basic products for a natural bodily function that so many people experience is free. Women should not have to pay for something that they can’t control.