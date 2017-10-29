Getting the facts straight

The Panther had three fact errors in last week’s issue.

Mistakes are unavoidable in publications, especially in student-run newspapers with editors who are learning the process and reporters who are writing for us for the first time.

Typically, The Panther issues about three corrections a semester. Maybe a reporter misunderstood a source, an editor added a statistic incorrectly at the last minute or someone meant to fact-check something, but forgot. Reporters and editors feel awful when mistakes happen, but we clearly correct the information, discuss how we can avoid making the same mistake in the future, and we move on. As student editors, things like fact errors are a learning experience.

But three errors in one issue is unacceptable.

One of the errors was in an article about the campus climate survey. We incorrectly reported that 78 percent of survey respondents said they had experienced nonconsensual sexual contact during the 2016-2017 academic year. In actuality, it was 7 percent who said they had experienced nonconsensual sexual contact, and 78 percent of those said that they had experienced nonconsensual touching or removal of clothing. This is a big mistake.

After meeting in person with The Panther’s news editor, Associate Dean of Students DeAnn Yocum Gaffney decided to write a letter to the editor responding to this error. In her letter, Yocum Gaffney apologized for the confusing survey results, and wrote that the Dean of Students Office would clarify the information.

But one of the purposes of a newspaper is to inform. It is a reporter and editor’s responsibility to take that confusing information and simplify it for our readers. The Panther has done this before with other surveys, complex court documents and propositions during the presidential election. But this time, we failed, and it’s not the Dean of Students Office’s fault that the information was unclear.

As notice of these fact errors flooded in last week, The Panther’s top editors realized that the fact-checking processes that have worked in the past were not working anymore. We needed to make a change in how we edit.

In multiple meetings throughout the week, we decided to give other editors fact-checking responsibilities on articles, in addition to the fact-checkers we already have. We decided to check interview transcripts while we edit. We decided to be extra diligent to edit articles early in the week, so that changes aren’t made at the last minute. We decided to trust our gut about a story that doesn’t seem ready for publication yet.

During a time when the U.S. president tries to discredit publications by tweeting “Fake news!” the media’s credibility is more important than ever. Sixty-five percent of voters believe there is a lot of fake news in the mainstream media, according to a study conducted by Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies and Harris Insights and Analytics in May.

But there’s a difference between deliberate fake news that has a specific agenda – like articles we saw during the election season – and well-intentioned journalists who make mistakes. It’s easy to claim “fake news” and write a publication off forever, but it’s harder to understand that student journalists are humans who devote up to 40 hours every week to produce 16 pages of news and daily online content. And we love doing it.

But just because we are student editors who are learning doesn’t mean that we automatically deserve the public’s trust. Trust is earned, not expected.

By owning up to our mistakes and choosing not to hide behind them, we hope that we can take a step toward regaining that trust. By citing specific ways that The Panther will improve its fact-checking, we are putting these mistakes behind us so that we can continue to work hard every day to produce credible and reliable content that informs and entertains our readers.