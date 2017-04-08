Global citizenship should start on campus

It’s nothing new to any Chapman student that our school expects us to become active global citizens.

The Global Citizen’s Initiative defines a global citizen as “someone who identifies with being part of an emerging world community and whose actions contribute to building this community’s values and practices.”

The university requires this by expecting us to complete the global citizens cluster of classes, which is made up of a community service requirement, a language requirement and a global study requirement. This credit can also be made up of a semester abroad or two travel courses.

While this program has good intentions, I can’t help but feel that it doesn’t translate into results on our campus. While it is important to be active in our global community, a portion of Chapman’s population tends to be apathetic about issues that affect the Chapman and local community.

When President Donald Trump attempted to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, there was student outrage that led to a protest which attracted 400 people. However, the momentum following enormous protests such as those has been minimal. The White Identity and Allyship workshop held by the Cross-Cultural Center has seen minimal turnout, with at most two students in attendance.

This time last year, Orange City Council was able to pass a stricter noise ordinance after only a handful of Chapman students came to address the council.

Many of my friends, who have identities that are a part of marginalized communities, have often addressed that they have felt unsafe in academic and social settings on this campus because there is minimal effort from others to educate themselves and be respectful of the differences that shape their identities.

While Chapman has made more attempts to create more initiatives to engage students, the effort is lost if the student body at large refuses to become engaged in the issues that affect minorities who are a part of the student body.

My concerns stretch beyond students to staff and faculty, as well. It is bizarre to be in a classroom discussing issues about race, only to have everyone look at me and the other students of color in the room. There is almost an expectation that I am the only person in the room capable of talking about the effects of race, because it is expected that I am used to being uncomfortable. Yet, my professor does nothing to engage the entire classroom in the discussion.

I understand the importance of being involved in global issues. Thanks to planes, the internet and other technology, we are more connected to the rest of the world than ever before, and the part we play in that is on us. However, it is equally important to address the problems that are happening on our campus and in our own backyard. It is pertinent that we remain engaged in issues even after the shock value has passed. Members of marginalized communities don’t get to turn off their concerns for their safety. As allies and as a community, we should consistently be engaged in their concerns as much as Chapman expects us to be engaged in the issues and politics of the global community.