Why the left wing is dead in America

Guest column by Nathan Huffine, freshman history and creative writing major
For every single day of Barack Obama’s presidency, the U.S. was at war, but liberals didn’t march in the streets. For every day of the Obama presidency, innocent Muslims were bombed at record rates, and progressives didn’t seem to notice. To set the record straight, there is no Muslim ban initiated by President Donald Trump. The top five countries with the largest Muslim populations are Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.
Trump’s executive order placed a temporary travel ban for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. And it was under the Obama administration that these nations were identified as “countries of concern.” The executive order temporarily bans entry into the U.S. for certain nationals, but somehow the marches taking place at college campuses have conflated citizenship with a religion.
Today, the left screams incoherently about fascism and white supremacy as it shut down free speech in colleges across America, as seen with the riots at the University of California, Berkeley. Liberals and democrats alike have lost everything, and Trump, unlike so many politicians before, is delivering on the promises he made to his voters.
Trump ended the Trans-Pacific Partnership and invited union leaders into the Oval Office who have never before been contacted by a president. Trump is most importantly delivering on his promise to bring back jobs to America, and middle America in particular now has a representative who speaks for them in government. What the mainstream media will never tell you, and the faux left wing will never admit, is that Trump may overthrow the very corporatocracy that dominates Washington, D.C, because he cannot be bought off.
In a time of marches and rioting, I fear the independent-minded student in America has lost his or her voice. We do not discuss the fact that the Trump administration considered bringing back torture and CIA black sites. Citizens do not question who is truly pulling the levers of power. Instead, we play with bumper sticker slogans and throw around the words racist and Nazi, until the labels have become a watered-down, incoherent mess of unjustified claims. For those who wonder why Democrats are losing so many legislative seats across the country, and why left-wing movements have morphed into shouting matches of online posts and memes, I ask you to pay close attention to all the disaffected voters. The left no longer stands for anything; it only knows what it stand against. And what they stand against is the personality and brand of Trump, no matter the policies he institutes.
A lot will be taking place during Trump’s first 100 days in office, and as a lover of facts and truths, I plead you to look beyond the anger and hatred brought on through social media. Do not let personal feelings cloud your vision, or the mob mentality that festers within college campuses to diffuse and confuse our current reality. As Leo Tolstoy once said, “History would be a wonderful thing – if it were only true,” To really understand our current world it is crucial that we pay close attention to the facts. Because the mainstream narrative would be a wonderful thing, if only it were true.
8 Comments
Must be nice to not let feelings cloud your judgement as a cisgender heterosexual white man lol
What makes you think the author is hetero or are you just making assumptions based on the photo provided? See this is why it’s pointless to even try to talk about these things when you have someone who instead of contributing to this discussion just points fingers at privileges and identities. How do you know he doesn’t have friends or people he knows that are impacted by the executive order? Maybe you missed the part that read, “Instead, we play with bumper sticker slogans and throw around the words racist and Nazi, until the labels have become a watered-down, incoherent mess of unjustified claims. “
This is all the left has remaining in its intellectual arsenal. You have no logical arguments against the author, so you simply launch an ad hominem attack against him.
Your parents pay $46,000 dollars a year in tuition alone. Clearly you’re privileged as well. Don’t bring that SJW act here and pretend like you’re part of the downtrodden. Your comment is the reason why Trump win. Enjoy the next 4 years mija.
Actually lol Ryan you can’t assume that we’re all paying full tuition, personally I’m only paying for my room thanks to the generosity of this school. Just because we all go here doesn’t mean we can all afford it, and some students are more privileged than others whether that be due to race, financial background, gender, or sexual orientation 🙂
I think that Nathan makes a few good points, but he also generalizes a lot throughout this article. For example, he suggests that the left didn’t care that we were in war or targeting Muslim countries during Obama’s presidency. That is largely untrue as many of liberals have spoken out against drone strikes and the terror that this needless war brings. Nathan also argues that the left doesn’t stand for anything (it only knows what it’s against) and yet this article is largely just about Nathan being against liberals without suggesting any of his values. I know what I am for: social justice, mainly, justice for marginalized communities (black folks, LGBTQ folks, immigrants and undocumented folks), environmental justice, affordable education, etc. I could go on for days. Overall, I think Nathan is a critical thinker – which is good, but he seems to fall into doing the very same things he claims liberals do. Maybe try widening your perspective, kid. You may just be surprised at what you find.
To be honest, this article shows a lack of understanding and a tendency to look at things through a biased lens. It is a Muslim Ban, even though it does not say that explicitly. We can reach that conclusion through the fact that Trump intended to give exemptions to non-Muslims in the countries he was banning. Remember “separate, but equal” is not equal and is racist. Just because it doesn’t say “white power” doesn’t mean it isn’t racist. The ban in and of itself does nothing to halt terrorism, Obama’s administration may have marked these countries as “areas of concern” but he did not ban them. No act of terrorism was committed by a national from those countries, concluding the true purpose of why the ban exists, because it believes Muslims are the major perpetrators of terrorism in this country when that is not the case.
As a liberal, I was not silent on President Obama’s drone strikes. I was very critical of them, and believe it will be one of the downfalls of his Presidency. We did not march in the street, but we also didn’t ban people of a certain religion or nationality from entering the country, even though the United States is a nation of immigrants.
I stand against President Trump’s many policies besides his abhorrent personality, and I was never for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. However, there are several campaign promises Trump has already broken and will break. Not acknowledging that is incredibly hypocritical. From draining the swamp (a cabinet full of rich executives from different industries who will push their own agenda) to making us pay for a border patrol wall (instead of Mexico), Trump is reneging on many promises.
Finally, Nathan, if you truly were a lover of “facts and truths” you would at least acknowledge your President and his administrations disregard for several facts. From the denial of climate change, to peddling massive voter fraud myths, to lying about an inauguration crowd size; you have to consider where any of this evidence comes from. Trump is the one lying and that is a fact.
But the left wing media are truth-tellers right? Lol