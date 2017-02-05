Why the left wing is dead in America

Guest column by Nathan Huffine, freshman history and creative writing major

For every single day of Barack Obama’s presidency, the U.S. was at war, but liberals didn’t march in the streets. For every day of the Obama presidency, innocent Muslims were bombed at record rates, and progressives didn’t seem to notice. To set the record straight, there is no Muslim ban initiated by President Donald Trump. The top five countries with the largest Muslim populations are Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

Trump’s executive order placed a temporary travel ban for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. And it was under the Obama administration that these nations were identified as “countries of concern.” The executive order temporarily bans entry into the U.S. for certain nationals, but somehow the marches taking place at college campuses have conflated citizenship with a religion.

Today, the left screams incoherently about fascism and white supremacy as it shut down free speech in colleges across America, as seen with the riots at the University of California, Berkeley. Liberals and democrats alike have lost everything, and Trump, unlike so many politicians before, is delivering on the promises he made to his voters.

Trump ended the Trans-Pacific Partnership and invited union leaders into the Oval Office who have never before been contacted by a president. Trump is most importantly delivering on his promise to bring back jobs to America, and middle America in particular now has a representative who speaks for them in government. What the mainstream media will never tell you, and the faux left wing will never admit, is that Trump may overthrow the very corporatocracy that dominates Washington, D.C, because he cannot be bought off.

In a time of marches and rioting, I fear the independent-minded student in America has lost his or her voice. We do not discuss the fact that the Trump administration considered bringing back torture and CIA black sites. Citizens do not question who is truly pulling the levers of power. Instead, we play with bumper sticker slogans and throw around the words racist and Nazi, until the labels have become a watered-down, incoherent mess of unjustified claims. For those who wonder why Democrats are losing so many legislative seats across the country, and why left-wing movements have morphed into shouting matches of online posts and memes, I ask you to pay close attention to all the disaffected voters. The left no longer stands for anything; it only knows what it stand against. And what they stand against is the personality and brand of Trump, no matter the policies he institutes.

A lot will be taking place during Trump’s first 100 days in office, and as a lover of facts and truths, I plead you to look beyond the anger and hatred brought on through social media. Do not let personal feelings cloud your vision, or the mob mentality that festers within college campuses to diffuse and confuse our current reality. As Leo Tolstoy once said, “History would be a wonderful thing – if it were only true,” To really understand our current world it is crucial that we pay close attention to the facts. Because the mainstream narrative would be a wonderful thing, if only it were true.