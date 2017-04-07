When did ‘liberal’ become a bad thing?

Guest column by Brad West, junior political science major

I am an unapologetic democratic socialist. I strongly align myself with the policies of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. I was a proud Communist back in high school, and my political positions still reflect my demands for social and economic justice, equality and security. I’m used to combating political perspectives that are more conservative than mine. I’ve gained the ability to disagree and argue fiercely with those on the political right and still patch things up to be able to work together. However, nothing has prepared me for what has been happening lately with the disagreements with those on my political left.

The political culture at Chapman has noticeably changed since I arrived in fall 2014. Marginalized groups on campus did not have as much visibility, and the campus seemed to have an assumed conservative leaning. Chapman is in no way suddenly inclusive to marginalized students, but the political atmosphere has become increasingly balanced over the past few years. Student-led protests and demonstrations, such as the anti-Trump march in November and the anti-xenophobia rally in February, have been some of the largest protests and demonstrations that Chapman has ever had. The social justice community is stronger than it ever has been.

The leftists of Chapman have some of the brightest, most passionate activists I have ever seen on this campus. I could not be happier about this change and I am happy that I have contributed in some small part to this change through my work with the Chapman Democrats, which I am now the proud president of. This is why I was so surprised when I, along with Chapman Democrats as an organization, slowly became less embraced by the growing radical wing of Chapman Leftists. I was taken back by the growing popularity of using the word “liberal,” a word that I have always proudly used to identify my political beliefs, as a way to dismiss those who are thought of as too moderate. This growing resentment toward “moderate liberals” is very troubling to me.

I understand the criticism. Political moderates are often too easily swayed to compromise on policies and decisions that can be life-or-death situations for those who are most marginalized and for those who have so much to lose. However, ideological purity is sometimes a luxury. It is easy to lambast a system and advocate for its downfall within the confines of abstraction. Too often, we forget about the unsung heroes of our society: the public servants in all departments and all levels of government who spend every day of their lives actively working to improve other people’s lives. They’re the ones who spend their professional careers developing technical skills to make sure our infrastructure is soundly built. They are the progressive representatives who have to fight the enemy in the Colosseum of our democracy in committee meetings and on the floors of legislative chambers.

Our economic and political systems are incredibly flawed, but they make progress. Hardworking individuals roll up their sleeves every day to fix our roads, plan out our cities, defeat harmful bills, propose progressive legislation, help people get welfare, defend people’s right to vote and educate us.

I am in no way saying that radicals serve no purpose. Our political system is designed to move at a snail’s pace. We need radicals to demand sweeping changes for the system to move at all. The incredible work of radicals inspires progressives to enter into the halls of our system to change it for the better. Without radicals being on the front lines of protests, demonstrations and grassroots organizations our political system would likely not change. Those who work within the system for progressive values and those who demand radical changes to systems are equally valuable. There is no reason to vilify each other.

I recognize this is coming from someone who benefits from white, cisgender, heterosexual, able-bodied, male privilege. However, I also know what it’s like to come from virtually nothing. I grew up in a poor, drug-addiction ridden family in a neighborhood where drugs, crime, homelessness and poverty were endemic. Without government housing or food stamps, I wouldn’t have had a roof over my head or food on my plate. Every privilege is different and I am not trying to claim any sort of high ground. I am just pointing out that I know what it is like to experience marginalization based on socioeconomic class.

My vision for Chapman Democrats has always been the same as it is today – an umbrella organization that unites all leftists on campus. We welcome all political perspectives and opinions, excluding those that attack people’s identities. We serve as a space for people to discuss, collaborate and love one another. We do this while keeping the goal of winning elections on our agenda. This keeps us grounded in coalition building and welcoming Democrats from all perspectives instead of clinging to ideological purity. We welcome all liberals, radicals and revolutionaries. We do not care to cause divides among ourselves when the only way we can win is through the strength of unity. I hope that the leftist community can move forward without dividing ourselves among liberal and radical camps. We are on the same side.