What it means to be a peace studies major in the Trump era

Guest column by Olivia Young, sophomore peace studies major

“Pee studies?” said some fraternity guy, his eyes wide.

“No, peace studies, you know like peace?” I said. I held up two fingers. He replied with, “Oh, so you’re like a hippie?” or “Good luck with that,” or “Sounds like a waste of time these days.” These are just a few of the reactions that I get when I tell people that I’m a peace studies major.

Peace studies is not about flowers and hippies and unrealistic ideals. It focuses on nonviolent approaches to conflict, and it studies the structures within society that lead to violence. But peace is not just the absence of physical violence. Peace studies also involves concepts such as sustainability, development, globalization and equality. From violence in Charlottesville and ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, to the refugee crisis and the threat of nuclear war, it seems like our country and our world are more in need of peace than ever.

Yet, the current administration has done nothing to bring us to peace.

On Sept. 19, President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations and sent a message that was less than peaceful. During his speech, he announced that the U.S. will be spending almost $700 billion on military and defense, promised to “crush the loser terrorists,” and threatened to “totally destroy North Korea.” He also condemned the Iran Nuclear Deal, argued against resettling refugees in the U.S. and criticized Venezuela and Cuba. Notably, Trump did not mention the major global issue of climate change.

His speech also focused heavily on the importance of sovereignty and nationalism. He praised patriotism and citizens’ willingness to sacrifice for their countries, saying that each country must put itself first. Trump sounded unsettlingly like U.N. representatives from Russia and China, who often cite sovereignty as the justification for violence or human rights violations.

Trump’s aggressive and adversarial message in an institution of peace was frightening. Trump’s words devalued the U.N. and everything it stands for. The U.N. is a forum where nations of the world come together to promote peace and combat global issues, yet Trump speaks of destroying countries and he extols militarism, nationalism and isolationism. To see the leader of the most powerful country in the world minimizing cooperation and diplomacy is terrifying.

To this peace studies major, Trump’s speech was not only alarming, but also embarrassing. I hope to one day represent the U.S. in international forums such as the U.N., and it is distressing to see a man, who knows and cares so little about this immensely important organization, stand up and represent my country. He doesn’t represent so many of us who care about peace, diplomacy and discourse. We care about climate change and refugees, poverty, literacy and human rights. We do not see America’s place as growing our military, isolating ourselves or antagonizing other countries. The U.S. has a responsibility to be at the forefront of the major issues confronting the world, and to be present and vocal. We need to value our fellow countries and our intergovernmental agencies, and not just when we’re asking them to sanction North Korea.

In this era of polarization and rising tensions, peace studies is more relevant than ever. We are at a crossroads, a time to choose nationalism or globalism, militarism or disarmament. As American college students, we sit poised to make this choice for the future of our country. We are the leaders of tomorrow, and we have a responsibility not only to value peace, but to understand the mechanisms of peace and how they work within society.

What does it mean to be a peace studies major in these unsettling times? It means having hope. It means working hard, speaking out and loving my country despite disagreeing with its leader. It means knowing that Trump does not speak for all of us, and he is not the future of America. We are.