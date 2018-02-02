Opinion | The media adds magic to people’s lives

Ever since high school, whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always answered, “I want to become a radio personality on a morning talk radio show!”

Last semester, I interned at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in its Child Life Department with Seacrest Studios, which is a broadcast center within the hospital that has a full radio station and production studio that is run entirely by interns. All shows are broadcast into hospital rooms straight from the studio, and every hospital room has a television.

Each intern gets the opportunity to help host the daily Bingo game, create a personalized hour-long radio show and produce a 30 minute television show. The children can interact from their hospital rooms by calling in, and some even come down to the studio to help us with our daily broadcasts.

Kids will often wander into the studio and not know what they want to do. When this happens, we would put the green screen down and ask them about their favorite movie or television show, and put them in their favorite show.

On my first day in the studio, I met a little girl who was very shy and would only talk to us through her mom. Her mom told us that her favorite movie was “Moana” and that “How Far I’ll Go” is her favorite song from the movie. We stood her in front of the green screen and put her in the music video for the song. She stood completely still and belted out every single lyric to the song.

It was amazing to see a girl who hid behind her mom’s legs transform into an energetic, smiling girl who never wanted to stop singing her favorite songs. I learned right away how meaningful my internship was. I realized that the studio was a place for the children of CHOC to escape their reality, and it was a place for them to live out their dreams. I found parallel in this because that’s one of the reasons that drew me into the studio.

My goal going into this internship was to make every kid I interacted with smile, which proved to be easier than I had anticipated. Their excitement, joy and curiosity about the studio showed me how important my job was. The children wanted to be there just as much as I did.

Giving the kids the power to discover radio and television and help them love it as much as I do was one of the most rewarding experiences. The kids at CHOC are always smiling. Media is very powerful, as it brings us together, and it has been an amazing experience to watch it firsthand every week.

This internship shapes its interns in a way that no other internship can. You get to bring joy to families, learn the importance of perseverance, work in a group and build self-confidence.

There were so many experiences that made me grow as an individual and made me realize how fortunate I am to have had this opportunity to interact with these kids. Before this internship, I didn’t think that the media was something that could have such a positive impact on humans. In fact, I always thought that it was actually detrimental because it took away from experiencing something in reality because we are all so glued to our phones, computers, and televisions. This internship proved me wrong.

Sometimes, the media can actually bring us together in person, and not just over screens. The power of the media can take a bad day and make it a better day for a patient. Patients are taken out of the pain of reality and are transported somewhere else, and I got to help make that happen. I help bring magic, excitement and happiness to the lives of these kids through the media.