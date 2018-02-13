Opinion | The Muslim ban: one year later

Guest column by Daniel Espiritu, sophomore political science major

Just over a year has passed since the Donald Trump administration issued the executive order that is most commonly known as the Muslim ban, which effectively tried to stop all migration and refugee admissions from seven Muslim-majority countries. People all across the country, from taxi drivers to college students, protested against this executive order to support the Islamic community. One of these uprisings occurred on Chapman’s campus, where more than 400 students participated in the rally against xenophobia. Students at Chapman stood together and held signs; some expressed their anger against Trump and others shared messages of love.

The rally’s sheer size was enough to shock the campus. Hundreds of students took the time to attend a student-organized rally in reaction to a discriminatory executive order that had been issued a mere five days before. For many students, including myself, the rally indicated that Chapman students would take personal responsibility in the fight for social justice. Yet, the vigor and energy that fueled the rally seems to have almost disappeared since then.

It’s not like this country hasn’t had a reason to protest. Whether it was the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality that threatens our freedom of speech, the shrinking of monuments in Utah where indigenous communities will suffer a loss of their histories, or Trump’s failure to provide support after the hurricane in Puerto Rico, there have been several occasions to take action. The humanity of marginalized communities has been eroded, the security of our environment has been threatened and the strength of our individual rights and civil liberties has been weakened.

So what explains the lack of interest? It’s fair to say that balancing being a college student while working one or more jobs can make it difficult to be as involved in activism and social justice. But what better way to complement your education than by applying what you learn in the classroom to the real world? As students, we should challenge our perceptions of the world, expand our understanding and question the things we take for granted. Is this not the same idea behind activism and social justice?

It is important to live in a state of self-analysis. If we understand how our histories are intertwined with those around us, we can begin to understand the nature of our lives. Once we begin to understand that, it becomes increasingly clear that something has gone terribly wrong in our global society.

If we choose to live in a unified society, we must ensure that the rights secured to some of us are available to all of us. What use is there in a democratic society if the rule of many produces peace, freedom and prosperity for only the few? If we collectively agree that no one person’s life is fundamentally worth more than the life of another, then social justice and activism ought to carry salience in our daily lives.

It is important to remember that social consciousness is not something you accomplish, but something you must actively work to maintain. Looking back to the time I participated in a rally against xenophobia should not be a moment when I recognize that I did my part in the fight. It should serve as a reminder that, at one point, I felt a personal connection to injustice. While the immediate shock may fade over time, the consequences will continue to worsen.

If you haven’t already, take the time to ask yourself, “Am I willing to participate in a struggle to end an injustice that has no direct negative effect on me?” If the answer is yes, ask yourself, “When is the last time I proved this was true?”