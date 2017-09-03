You are not a celebrity while abroad

You are at a party. Entering the living room, you spot the group of people you are going to win over. In five minutes, your ice breaker will turn their unfamiliar faces into mesmerized ones. You approach and drop the big story, your claim to fame — maybe a mountain you scaled, or an uncle that works on the set of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” — and wait for the dropped jaws. But none move. Maybe one or two faces offer a pity smile. That’s what it felt like my first day teaching in a Japanese classroom.

When I traveled to Japan this summer, my ice breaker was my nationality: American. Maybe it was all the years being fed a nationalistic agenda that everyone is copying America, or maybe it was watching videos of Japanese people freaking out about Ariana Grande, but I was led to believe that Asians will basically whip out an autograph book if an American so much as poked his or her head into a convenience store.

After introducing the first assignment to my group of eight high schoolers at the English summer program where I served as a camp leader, the students went to work. This was not the same work pace you see in American desks, where cellphone breaks and chitchat are necessary for effective learning.

The room was quiet — the same type of quiet that is peaceful one moment and unsettling the next when you are out in nature. I would occasionally throw out a comment in English, but no one would serve it back. I was not sure whether I sounded like I was spouting total gibberish like the adults in “Peanuts,” but these students were beyond their basic verbs like “run” and “scare,” and could even sound out the word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” My worst fear was that they were just ignoring me.

At lunchtime, I often found myself on the corner of the table, silently debating what I could intelligibly contribute to the Japanese conversation besides “Your lunchbox is co cute!” and “Where do you live?”

I found that the program’s 100 percent English-speaking policy for teachers would push me further into the corner of the table, so I would sit mostly silent, probably overthinking the matter way too much as I fiddled with Japanese jelly packets.

I was prepared to feel like a gaijin, a foreigner, in Japan. The conspicuous stares and eagerness to try out English were behaviors that the internet and media told me to be ready for. Instead, I felt like a piece of furniture that clashes with the rest of a house’s design scheme, which the homeowner politely ignores to not offend the person who gifted her the funky chair. I would pass by a volleyball practice or stroll through a neighborhood grocery store unnoticed. And as for eagerness toward the English language, my host family sister told me she did not like studying English. I learned that some of my students felt similarly.

It is not that I blended in — it was that I was comfortably categorized as an “other.” But Japan is not the only country that does this; America practices this alienation, and arguably worse. In high school and even at Chapman, I’ve witnessed how difficult it is for Americans to pick out an international student’s identity, aside from “foreign exchange student.” I have found myself doing this, once accidentally referring to the Japanese volunteers at my table in an intermediate Japanese class as “they” right in front of them.

We may think that a passport makes us a globe-trotting celebrity, as though we just returned from the moon. Just because Japanese theaters plays movies like “Spider-Man” does not mean the country thinks Americans are glamorous. The Japanese will not act like the press, dying to throw out questions about your travels and personal life back home.

Do not rely on your foreign nationality as the crutch that makes you interesting. This will not win you new friends. Go about it like you are having a conversation back home. Ask locals what their favorite television show is, where they bought that shirt and what are their favorite hobbies. These are all questions I asked more of during my time abroad. Even if you have to take five-second breaks to think of a vocabulary word, confidently say your foreign sentences. I learned that most Americans do not even try to speak Japanese. They assume everyone knows English.

My worries that my Japanese students did not like me were quieted at the end of the program. Dozens of requests to take Snow (Japanese Snapchat) selfies with me, personal messages that said how they enjoyed the summer camp and a mound of Japanese snacks that they gifted to me made me feel that I surpassed my “outsider” label, even if it was just a little bit.

You do not need to be the loudest or have the flashiest story. The Japanese will appreciate the little things you do to blend into the culture, whether that is taking off your shoes before entering a changing room, or allowing an elderly woman to take your place on the train.