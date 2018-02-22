Opinion | How NRA money in politics led to the Stoneman Douglas massacre

Guest column by Daniel Espiritu, sophomore political science major

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was the scene of a mass shooting that left 17 people dead Feb. 14. My heart goes out to those affected by this tragedy and I hope they are given the opportunity to mourn. However, I am inspired by the way the student survivors have rallied together to demand change.

“We can’t dwell on the sadness. Of course we’re all heartbroken, but we can’t let the 17 people die for nothing. We have to make something good out of their death,” said Sophie Whitney, an 18-year-old survivor of the attack, according to NPR.

In the days since the attack, people across the country have called for common sense gun control legislation. President Donald Trump asked the Department of Justice in a memorandum Feb. 20 to propose legislation that bans gun modification devices, like the bump stock used in the Las Vegas shooting. While this is progress toward enacting sensible gun control, it does not guarantee that the terrible events on Valentine’s Day won’t happen again.

The Stoneman Douglas shooting has changed the conversation. Survivors and gun control activists alike have blamed the National Rifle Association (NRA), arguing that donations from the NRA to congressional Republicans have stopped Congress from enacting gun control.

It is clear that politicians who depend on organizations like the NRA to fund their campaigns will continue to vote in a way that will please the NRA. The gun industry has an economic impact of more than $51 billion, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The success of this industry depends on loose regulations surrounding guns. And the aftermath is clear: more dead bodies in public places.

The NRA’s influence in politics does not stop with campaign contributions. Organizations such as the NRA must abide by the rules of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) and limit themselves to $2,700 contributions to a candidate during an election cycle. But this does not stop the NRA from mobilizing even more of its money. The NRA is legally allowed to donate more than $100,000 to a national party, $33,900 to national committees (such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee) and $10,000 to state and local parties.

To make matters worse, the 2010 Supreme Court case Citizens United v. FEC ruled that political spending is a form of free speech and is therefore protected by the First Amendment. This allows the NRA to legally spend infinite amounts of money to support or attack political campaigns, and the association can receive endless money from millionaires and billionaires to do so.

These challenges cast a shadow over establishing meaningful gun control, but we can’t lose hope. We must first begin by reclaiming our democracy. We should organize and protest the Supreme Court to overturn the Citizens United case. If we defend political spending as free speech, we allow the rich to exercise political speech more than the poor and the middle class.

We should call on our leaders to place tougher restrictions on political spending so that organizations like the NRA can’t buy a seat in our legislative offices. We should demand that Congress place meaningful limitations on campaign spending. The point of our democratic process should be to give power to the people, not to allow those with wealthy friends to dominate elections.

Lastly, we should call on our government to establish public funding for elections so representatives can shatter their reliance on wealthy interests. This would allow them to better represent the interests of their constituents.

How many more people must die before we decide that enough is enough?