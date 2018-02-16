Opinion | 5 reasons we should hear from you

Guest column by Jerry Price, dean of students

I must admit, the original catalyst for this column was frustration. I occasionally get calls and emails from parents concerned about hostile roommates, waitlisted classes and other student-related issues. Don’t misunderstand me: I’m not frustrated with your parents – they’re just advocating for what they think is best for you.

Most parents call for excellent reasons; they ask good questions about campus policies and resources, and they provide us with helpful background information. It also often makes sense for parents to take the lead on money matters, as these matters often require details about family finances, with which parents are more familiar.

No, I’m not frustrated with parents when they call; I’m actually frustrated with you, the students, because it should be you calling us for assistance instead of your parents. Therefore, here are five compelling reasons why you should politely and lovingly ask your parents to take a step back and let you solve your own problem.

Reason 5: We actually like hearing from you when you have a concern.

Chapman faculty and staff want to see you succeed, and if there is something standing in your way, we want to understand what that is and help you solve it. Along the way, we also gain insight into how we can improve our services for all students.

Reason 4: The belief that we will take your problem more seriously if your parent calls is a myth.

You and your education matter to us. If you feel there is a problem, we need no further corroboration from a parent or anyone else. In fact, the reverse is true: We take the problem more seriously when you call yourself, because it is only when we hear from you directly that we can determine the extent of the problem.

This leads to Reason 3: It is much faster and more effective to hear directly from you.

Trying to solve problems with secondhand information is simply inefficient. Information often gets lost in the translation from student to parent to us, or we have questions that your parent cannot answer. In the end, we ultimately must contact you directly anyway, so it makes more sense if we just start there.

Reason 2: You learn important skills by addressing and resolving these dilemmas yourself.

I’m not being cheesy here – contacting us when you have a concern can really help you develop important lifelong skills. Learning to accurately identify, articulate and ultimately solve a problem is an excellent way to develop critical thinking skills. Each time you successfully resolve a problem, you gain greater confidence that you can tackle the next one. Even if your Chapman problem is on a smaller scale, the skills you use to solve it are the same ones you will use to solve more challenging problems in your personal and professional life. A second skill is less obvious but every bit as important: self-advocacy. Learning how to objectively assess your situation and then maturely assert your needs is an invaluable skill that will serve you well with employers, colleagues, friends and family.

And the No. 1 reason: It’s your education.

I understand that, for many (but certainly not all) of you, your parents provide substantial financial support for your degree. That certainly is a significant factor, but it does not change the fact that it will be your name on the diploma. As a result, you need to take full ownership of your Chapman experience. You should decide which problems are worth tackling and which you can just let go. You also should be the one to decide when to enlist help from others and when you want to handle it on your own.

Most importantly, you should be the one to articulate the resolution you feel is most appropriate. Faculty and staff at Chapman find it rewarding to help a student resolve a problem, but let’s make sure it’s the best resolution, and the only way for us to know that for certain is for you to talk with us directly.