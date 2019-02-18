Opinion | I agree with Larry Elder, sort of

While writing this, I’m listening to the “Black History Salute” Spotify playlist, and rocking my favorite African continent sweatshirt. I love being an activist, I’m just that type of girl. But I’m a walking contradiction. Both African and American. Anti-capitalist and a regular Amazon user. Depending on who you talk to, I’m either captivatingly inspirational, or increasingly standoffish.

I say all of this because I want you to understand the duality of my discourse before continuing on. If you are looking for an article that fully denounces or fully supports Larry Elder, this is not the one.

About a week prior to Chapman Republican’s (Larry Elder) event, I was with one of my best friends who I met through Chapman’s Black Student Union, when I saw a poster for the event. Since both of us are interested in politics I thought, “Let’s to go to that.”

Fast-forward a couple of days, a photo of the same flier I had taken interest in was on my Facebook feed. Shockingly, comments mentioned that Elder has participated in anti-black rhetoric. I was appalled when reading the comment section.

“How did I miss this?” I thought.

After some preliminary research on Elder, I attended the event. During his speech and Q&A session, there were two major points that I agreed with, and two major points that I disagreed with, although I could list more.

I agree with Elder that single-parent families can negatively impact a child’s development and security. Elder said on Feb. 12 that in 1965, 25 percent of black children were raised without a father – and now, that number has reached nearly 66 percent, according to the Annie E. Capey Foundation. He also shared statistics that showed how children are be more prone to crime without a second parent present, according to the National Center for Fathering.

I agree that single-parent families have a much more difficult time than families who can rely on two means of support and unfortunately, I know this firsthand. Here’s where I disagree: Elder thinks that the solution is simply encouraging spouses to stay married.

The incarceration rate, which has tripled since 1960 in America, according to the Hamilton Project, is a more realistic root cause of fathers’ abandonment. For more information on the prison industrial complex, I suggest reading “The New Jim Crow” written by Michelle Alexander, or watching the 2016 documentary 13th, which focus on the disproportionate incarceration of African-Americans and is available on Netflix.

I also agree with Elder that the money for education should follow the child, not the school. Elder said Feb. 12 that his former high school currently has only 3 percent its of students reading at the appropriate grade level. Many of the families in his former inner-city neighborhood cannot afford to send their children to other schools, he said, and he believes President Donald Trump has a plan for giving vouchers to inner city students that would allow the students to use tax money to pay for tuition at public charter schools, private schools and religious schools.

Elder and I both agree that money for school spending should follow the individual child – but admittedly, this was a new idea that was presented to me and I haven’t done my fair share of research.

While Elder made valid points, I also disagree with him on the idea that education makes students more liberal. At the event, Elder spoke to a group of parents, donors, Board of Trustees members and predominantly students who are in the pursuit of education – many of whom were Republicans. Elder believes that the Democratic Party is pushing free tuition in an effort to breed more liberal-minded people.

If you want conservative representation on college campuses, I suggest turning to the conservatives who can speak intelligently without hate, like Elder did, and encouraging them to reach out to universities. To attempt to control education, something I consider a basic human, right for because of a fear of the opposite party.

I also disagree with Elder’s view of race as no longer being a major issue in the U.S. The Civil Rights movement and the many leaders who came after did wonderful work dispelling blatant Jim Crow racism. But we’ve just begun to scratch the surface on what Elder himself described as “polite” racism.

This polite racism is what prevents black people from being able to obtain a job without putting forth extraneous amounts of effort – similar to what Elder’s father had to do – and it’s something that still happens today, contrary to his idea that race isn’t a major U.S. problem.

Polite racism is the promise of gentrifying neighborhoods in predominantly black and brown areas, while rent skyrockets and wages stay the same. Polite racism doesn’t look like “We don’t hire niggers,” as Elder said in his talk, it looks like “We don’t have clean water.”

After my research and attending the event, there was nothing Elder said or truly stands for that I would deem as anti-black. But he does take ideological stances that I simply do not agree with.