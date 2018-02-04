Opinion | Aziz Ansari, sexual assault, feminism and self-reflection

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, actor Aziz Ansari was accused of ignoring “Grace” (a pseudonym) and her nonverbal expressions of non-consent. That is not OK, and neither is the backlash against Grace. As a school that mandates Healthy Panther and offers information about consent and sexual assault statistics; as a school that has sent emails and surveys out about sexual assault; as a school that provides suggestions to make Undie Run safe for students, as Chapman students, we should do better to internalize these conversations on consent because despite these positive efforts we still operate within the global patterns of sexual assault.

Feminism is a difficult subject because it is so much more than just having “equal rights” and a lot of the thoughts we have that resemble toxic masculinity and uphold rape culture are concepts we are brought up with. I take issue with people who call themselves feminists sometimes. Feminism is putting the equal rights idea into practice and evaluating yourself to see what oppressive systems you’re playing into and what you’re working against.

So what do Ansari’s actions have to do with feminism and consent? Everything. This case was starkly different than others in the #MeToo Movement because it deals with interpersonal relationships, miscommunication and assumed consent. But if we think back to Healthy Panther’s tea video, we must think about the concept of consent through the metaphor of a person drinking the tea. It tells us to ask multiple times and to be receptive to different responses. It asks us to be responsive to people who change their mind and highly emphasizes that we don’t force anyone to “drink tea” (or sexually assault someone and pursue sexual behavior without consent).

But we must also be aware of the different factors in our society and this can be a good chance to learn and talk about consent and discussion. It is inexcusable that Ansari sexually assaulted Grace, and I blame both him as a feminist and our society for not having enough conversations about healthy relationships, healthy sexual communication or healthy responses to being called out.

I am aware of the confusion between what you mean vs. what someone interprets, and I know that it can be scary to ask sometimes. But I’d much rather ask someone than to be that jerk who ruined their day or did something even more damaging. Even worse, I’d hate to be someone who refuses to be held accountable for my actions and my impact.

Self-reflection and a conscious eye for non-verbal communication is imperative in these and all instances. We should not wait to make a mistake to learn from. We should be active participants in making sure those mistakes aren’t made in the first place. Instead of solely condemning systems of power and rape culture, we should learn from Ansari and learn to hold ourselves accountable for our mistakes while also learning not to make them.

It can be scary to start, but try to learn a few things about feminism, rape culture and consent. Also, believe the women. Always listen to women.