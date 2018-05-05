Opinion | Drag queens among us

It’s odd that drag is categorized as men who dress as women, when that’s just one aspect of it. Drag is an artform that pulls from all types of entertainment platforms and spits it out into one independent performance. Each drag queen (or any type of drag performer) is their own product, and they choose whether or not to reference their own inspirations and aesthetics.

As Pal Poxy, I’m an artist. I’m a comedian, recording artist, visual artist, makeup artist and, most importantly, an entertainer.

I always have trouble explaining to people what drag is and what I do. I could write books on the topic and hardly scratch the surface. It happens on stage and in my everyday life. It incites change, causes a reaction and disrupts the redundancy of heteronormative life. Drag queens are trickster characters with an energy of mischief and a desire for change. We point out hypocrisy, and we parody the idea of celebrity. It’s an industry of contradictions – I’m an artist, but I’m also making fun of artists.

I appreciate people’s interest and love of drag nowadays, but its acceptance can also create a lot of judgment about “un-televised” types. I hear about people’s friends who perform, and because they do not look like a passable “fishy” woman, they are not considered a good drag queen. This discredits an arena of queens who intentionally bend the rules when it comes to appearance. A beautiful face and a flashy costume replace the quality of entertainment time after time, ignoring the notion that it is a performance, not an image.

Drag is for everyone – in fact, some children often understand it better than adults, because they see characters, costumes and color. They like it when a story isn’t dumbed down and spelled out for them. As people get older, they start to lose a sense of humor for all the little performances in life. As humans, we perform all the time, such as when we choose what to wear for an interview or how we walk down the street. These are miniature day-to-day performances of drag. Even though it’s not the same as shaking your butt onstage, you are still changing your perception to cause a reaction.

I was excited for the drag show at Chapman this year. It’s about fantasy and embracing art on all levels – the highbrow and lowbrow – and especially dark-sided irony. Showmanship lies at the heart of it all, and Chapman students are great at paying attention to hard workers and snapping their fingers in approval when effort is recognized. The best part of Chapman’s show is that no one knows what to expect, and that’s the point.

I don’t want anyone to come to a drag show and say, “So-and-so sucked because their makeup wasn’t polished,” or, “They fell in their heels, how embarrassing.” When a drag queen looks crusty, you should squint. When they fall, you should cheer for them and make sure they aren’t hurt. If you’re exposed to something unexpected, that doesn’t make it bad – it makes it different.