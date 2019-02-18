Opinion | Why Juan Guaido is the rightful president of Venezuela

Jan. 23 was an emotional day for me and millions of other Venezuelans. It was the day when the dictatorship of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was declared illegitimate by the National Assembly of Venezuela and Juan Guaido was sworn in as the new president, with a promise to end Venezuela’s 20-year long collapse.

Of course, things are never that easy. With control over the military, Maduro refuses to vacate his seat, despite more than 40 countries recognizing Guaido as president. The ensuing debate over which of the two is the legitimate president, however, has been marred by disinformation, propaganda and flat-out lies that threaten to keep the Venezuelan people in chains.

Most of this comes from both the right- and left-wing in the U.S., neither of which have even feigned an attempt to actually delve into the humanitarian crisis with intentions other than scoring empty political points against their ideological opposites.

For starters, both sides continue to call Guaido a “self-declared” president. This is a lie. As president of the National Assembly, Guaidó became interim president through article 233 of Venezuela’s constitution on Jan. 23. Due to the fact that the May 2018 elections Maduro “won” are known to have been fraudulent and patently illegitimate, in violation of the constitution, he has no claim to a second term.

Though Maduro’s supporters dispute this, they fail to account for how banning opposition parties, imprisoning political opponents, censoring speech and press, bribing poor citizens with food and organizing the election through an illegal legislature constitutes a legitimate victory. It’s is clear that Guaido is Venezuela’s rightful leader and is not “self-declared.”

Conservatives have capitalized on Venezuela’s nightmare to oppose American progressivism, claiming that Bernie Sanders-style policies will turn the U.S. into Venezuela. They lazily take former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez’s “socialism for the 21st century” programs and populist rhetoric, equate those ideas with his rampant corruption and authoritarianism, and completely eschew the burden of nuance. As economist Paul Krugman wrote: “Anyone who tries to use Venezuela as a cudgel in U.S. political debate doesn’t deserve to be part of that debate.”

The left’s misinformation is more complex, most of it coming from the Chavista mouthpiece, Telesur. It blames the country’s situation on U.S. imperialism, portraying the Chavista regime as well-intentioned victims of foreign intervention. Its strategy is to blame everything on the big, bad, oil-hungry American empire.

Usually, I’ll admit, if oil is in the picture, the U.S. is likely the villain: 1953 Iran and 2003 Iraq come to mind as examples. What makes Venezuela unique, however, is that the U.S. never lost access to Venezuelan oil.

That being said, if this does turn into a military intervention, people should oppose it. Additionally, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela aim to cripple the illegal financial assets of government kleptocrats, not the Venezuelan people. This makes the devastation of Venezuela the responsibility of the Chavista regime alone.

The disinformation campaign continues with the notion that Guaido is a U.S. puppet. While this fits Washington’s historical strategy in Latin America, two factors make this different. Firstly there’s no evidence. Unless the U.S. somehow wrote Chavez’s constitution and forced Guaido to follow it, its only role has been to recognize him as president.

The second is that Maduro himself is a puppet of Russia, Turkey, Cuba, Iran and China. These countries are propping him up through various means, whether it’s through oil or weapons sales, and have greatly, albeit discreetly, violated the sovereignty of Venezuela using the open, welcoming arms of the regime. Even taking at face value the fictitious idea that Guaido is a puppet, Maduro is five times worse. Supporting the dictatorship is not a repudiation of imperialism – it’s an endorsement.

There’s a clear binary between supporting Guaido or Maduro with no room in the middle. That’s because this moment presents us with one choice: to side with the Venezuelan people in their struggle for freedom or to oppose them. Using propagandistic lies against the rightful president, Guaido, only ensures the continuation of the nightmare Venezuelans are living.