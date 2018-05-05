Opinion | We need to stop trivializing the youth vote

The California primary elections are next month. Political candidates are facing the heat as they scramble to lock down supporters. They target everyone – parents, teachers, workers, professionals, union members, minorities and even… students?

Young people are usually disregarded in politics because they have the notorious reputation of being politically disengaged. Millennials make up 27 percent of the electorate, but voter turnout is lower than any other age demographic in the country. And it’s just as low for college students. Edie Goldenberg, a political science professor at the University of Michigan, found that only 14 percent of students at the school voted in the recent midterms. How is it that college students are championed for their intellect and insight, yet they’re so disconnected from politics?

I worry about this paradox, and I have also seen it firsthand. On March 14, I helped organize Chapman’s walkout against gun violence, which brought more than 250 students. But only 10 people attended the weekly Chapman Democrats meeting that night. Other events get even less turnout. The political climate on campus disappoints and confuses me. Often rejected by students when I hand them blank voter registration forms, I wonder, why don’t college students just vote?

There are many reasons: lack of time, interest, attention, inspiration – you name it. In the past, I’ve dismissed these excuses and blamed it on political apathy. I conclude that students care more about this weekend’s frat party than the week’s candidate forum. Like our politicians, I have stereotyped students and belittled them, failing to understand another truth: As much as students have failed politics, politics have failed students.

The 2016 presidential election caused a stir in the interest in politics. Thirty-seven percent of young Americans said they would “definitely be voting” in midterm elections, compared to 23 percent in 2014, according to a poll by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics. But this is still a significantly small fraction of the youth population. In panels I have attended at Democratic conventions, I have noticed that many political organizers feel trumped by the inability to appeal to youth.

Their failure is rooted in their approach. While millions of dollars have been poured into civic engagement initiatives since 2016, most have been uninspiring. Events that try to capitalize on the youth vote focus on facilitating flashy, bite-sized media and weak demonstrations. This is counterintuitive to the idea that young people are critical thinkers. “Get out the vote” efforts on college campuses fail to reflect the multidimensionality of students. I have witnessed this failure firsthand in meetings about youth engagement. “How can we get their attention?” “Well… let’s buy Pizza Hut, and play Cardi B.”

It is true that the students have the agency, and therefore the responsibility, to vote. Many don’t because they claim to still be “figuring out” their political identity. We must address this fallacy because our identities are always under construction. Ideas fluctuate and opinions change, but voting matters at all ages. College students are in a unique position because they exist in a space that inspires growth, community and world exposure. The tools we develop to analyze and synthesize should lead us to contribute to society as voters, but most importantly, as thinkers.

At the same time, the crisis of student disengagement in politics begins with how they are treated. Students can’t be won over with stickers, lollipops, pizza or hashtags. Organizers– including student leaders and politicians – must stop trivializing the youth vote and instead come up with a new strategy for mobilization. Until then, college students will stay #OverIt.

Voting for the California primary elections begins June 5. The deadline to register to vote is May 21, and you can fill out a voter registration at your local Department of Motor Vehicles or by registering online.