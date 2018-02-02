Opinion | As Niger investigation comes to a close, respect is needed, not finger pointing

Four soldiers from the 3rd Special Forces Group and five Nigerien soldiers were killed in an ambush outside of the village of Tongo Tongo, Niger, Oct. 4, 2017. The assault was launched by 50 insurgents fighting under an Islamic State-affiliated terrorist organization, the Islamic State in Greater Sahara.

Immediately following this attack, a wave of backlash hit the Trump administration. Certain media outlets criticized American military involvement in Africa in general, and there was massive public rage over how President Donald Trump offensively handled his condolence phone call to Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow.

In the era of Benghazi and Extortion 17, whenever a military defeat happens, our first reaction is to find the scapegoat, some incompetent official we can blame for screwing up and getting good people killed. As Benghazi showed us, bureaucratic incompetence can cost lives, but in the case of Extortion 17, tragedy can sometimes be caused by nothing more than bad luck.

It is sickening that, in order to score political points, people who have never seen anything close to combat are so eager to assign blame to anyone who appears remotely “responsible.” There are legitimate questions, but they are to be answered by formal investigation, conducted by trained and experienced operators, not pundits or unknowledgeable civilians.

The Department of Defense was expected to release the results of its investigation of the ambush by the end of January, so we should see it any day now. When I first learned about this attack back in October, I felt hatred for the cowards who executed it and sorrow for the families of the men who died serving their country. I admit, while this is not an appropriate response, that I was also angry and looking for someone to blame

What we cannot do is ask stupid questions like, “Why are American soldiers even in Africa? Isn’t that imperialist?” A cornerstone of American military operations is assistance, specifically training local forces like the Nigeriens, to combat extremists within their own countries.

With terrorism rising in Africa, it is time for more U.S. military intervention, not less. Our eager withdrawals from Somalia, Iraq and Libya are painful examples of what happens when neo-American isolationism gets the best of us. In our hurry to exit, we leave behind weak or failed states that fall to brutal radicals who launch devastating regional and abroad attacks on innocent civilians.

It will be some time before we learn everything about what happened outside of Tongo Tongo and the legitimate questions that can be asked are: How did the insurgents know about the Americans’ presence? Were they tipped off by the very people who are supposedly our allies in the region? Why did it take so long to call in French air support? These are all questions worthy of answers, but we must patiently wait and place our trust in the Department of Defense investigation.

Now, if the investigation conducted by the Department of Defense does in fact reveal that the Tongo Tongo Ambush is a present-day Benghazi, wherein it is clearly a result of government incompetence, then by all means, punish accordingly those who are responsible for getting our soldiers needlessly killed. But jumping on a ‘blame game bandwagon’ when it is clear that no one has all the facts is both immature and morally offensive to those who perished.

In light of attacks like this, it’s important to honor the brave American service members for their sacrifice and think about the price their families have paid. The U.S. should dedicate its intelligence communities and military muscle to avenging their losses. The absolute worst thing to do, which sadly we have often done, is to retreat just because things appear difficult.