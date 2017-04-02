The Panther adopts singular pronouns ‘they, them, their’

The Panther will now use they/them/their as a singular pronoun, following the Associated Press Stylebook guidelines.

On March 24, a panel during the American Copy Editors Society national conference in Florida announced that the use of “they” as a singular pronoun will be allowed by the AP Stylebook. The AP Stylebook is the English spelling and grammar style guide most commonly used by reputable publications, including The Panther.

The Panther follows AP Style because we strive to be viewed as a factual and ethical publication that prioritizes clarity and is easily understood by our readers.

The update to the AP Style entry states “they/them/their is acceptable in limited cases as a singular and/or gender-neutral pronoun, when alternative wording is overly awkward or clumsy. However, rewording usually is possible and always is preferable.”

Up until this point, The Panther has not used “they, them, their” as singular pronouns. Instead, we opted for using a student’s last name to identify them, and included what pronouns that person prefers. For example, “John Smith, who goes by the pronouns ‘they, them, their,’ said …”

The purpose of this format was to respect the pronouns that gender-neutral and non-binary people use and avoid misgendering our sources, while also following AP Style guidelines.

We have long felt that this style of writing is clunky and doesn’t ring true to the reason why people identify with gender-neutral pronouns in the first place. However, following AP Style guidelines, we recognize that we are writing for an audience that still largely associates the word “they” with multiple people, and we must make clarity a priority.

The world of journalism is constantly adapting, which is why the AP Stylebook is changed and updated every year. At the beginning of 2016, the American Dialectic Society recognized singular “they” as its “Word of the Year” prompting discussion in The Huffington Post, National Public Radio, The New York Times and other prominent news sources about the use of singular pronouns.

Years ago, reporters would have never asked for the pronouns of a source, but now, reporters are trained to ask for pronouns when conducting interviews, especially in the case of stories that focus on identity.

As we continue to follow AP Style guidelines, we will not be using the pronouns “xe” or “ze,” but in that case, will continue to use the student’s last name to identify them and reference their preferred pronouns.

We hope that by updating our own style according to the AP Stylebook, we can be more accessible to our audience which has been requesting we adapt “they, them, their“ as singular pronouns. This may also help us to better access and cover the transgender community on campus.