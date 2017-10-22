‘Me too’: How political polarization exacerbates rape culture

Guest column by senior screenwriting major Lily Yasuda

Harvey Weinstein had it coming.

As reports of the producer’s predatory behavior and allegations of rape continue to flood the media, it becomes increasingly apparent that this pattern of abuse went back decades, and impacted dozens of women both onscreen and off. Following an Oct. 5 New York Times report detailing multiple sexual assault settlements, Weinstein has been fired from his own company, removed as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and become the butt of every joke, op-ed and late-night monologue since.

The hashtag #MeToo surfaced on Twitter and Facebook in early October, as women and men around the world shared their experiences of harassment. Many others have been quick to offer support, pledging to do more, say more and stand up more where it counts.

And it does count.

Speaking out is necessary and allyship is vital in order for systemic change to happen. To see the prosecution of Weinstein is to witness the overnight destruction of a man who was always deemed “too big to fail.” His prosecution represents a safer, more inclusive and (hopefully) more diverse Hollywood in which women can reach an executive level. However, it is absurd and dangerous to suggest that the shaming of a single man – no matter how powerful – is enough to dispel harassment.

Roman Polanski fled the country after raping a 13-year-old girl, yet is a six-time Oscar nominee. Woody Allen is considered to be a pedophile (but also one of the best stand-up comics in the world!), and Bill Cosby is still an active member of the academy. Many conservative news outlets have been quick to point this out, using it as fuel to portray Hollywood as a cesspool of liberal debauchery, while liberals are likely to snap back with a reminder about President Donald Trump’s tendency to grab women by the — well, you know.

In truth, there is merit to both arguments.

Hollywood is built on a sexist, patriarchal framework largely perpetrated by male bystanders, and the President of the U.S. did (and still does) make crude, sexual comments about women’s physical appearance. However, the underlying issue is that we are nearly preconditioned to make sexual assault the “other side’s” problem.

We say, “the problem is Donald Trump.” Or perhaps, “the problem is Casey Affleck.” We say that the problem is Bill Clinton or Roger Ailes or Bill O’Reilly or Roy Price, but the problem is bigger than that.

The problem is a culture that rewards possessive male behavior. The problem is a world where women are told the only way they can be safe is to hide. Don’t show too much, don’t talk too much, don’t laugh at his jokes for fear of “leading him on.” If you’re too nice, what’s he supposed to think? You will have had it coming, and —

No.

Weinstein had it coming, and in the end, it caught up with him.

But he is not alone. It is vital that we, as an industry and as a country, step up to take sexual harassment seriously and call it out wherever it occurs. It’s easy to play the blame game when it’s happening on someone else’s turf, but it is much harder to admit that the source of the problem may, in fact, start closer to home.