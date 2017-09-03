The power of being an orientation leader

Guest column by Dory Ann Carter, sophomore communication studies major

Two years ago, I stood under Schmid Gate while my mom took a picture of me for the stereotypical “Here I am at college!” post. I was terrified to start school 2,400 miles away from home in a place where I didn’t know a single person. This feeling didn’t 100 percent go away during my freshman Orientation Week, or even during the first few months of school.

Fast-forward two years later, I was taking the same picture under Schmid Gate with my orientation leader partner as we prepared to welcome Chapman’s class of 2021. Over the past two years, I’ve developed great friendships through the many organizations I’ve been a part of and the opportunities that Chapman has presented me, but I never thought that I would be one of those energetic, super positive orientation leaders who lost their voices at Playfair and somehow still managed to dance around the parking lot at 7:30 in the morning.

The journey to this position has been my own long, difficult, yet amazing journey, but what has been even more fulfilling and impactful was the position itself. I went into Orientation Week with the single goal to be a solid support system for at least one incoming student, but what I didn’t realize was that I was about to gain 132 other individual support systems for myself in the form of my fellow orientation leaders.

Training to become an orientation leader was a roller coaster of vital information, side-splitting laughter and, of course, dancing. Within those five days, I was able to strengthen relationships with so many Chapman students who I would have never crossed paths with otherwise. By the end of move-in day, I could barely feel my feet as I finally turned in the bright, orange parking vest I had been wearing since 6 a.m. However, I felt so fulfilled because of the smiles I shared with nervous students, heartfelt thank yous I received from stressed parents and the sight of all my other fellow orientation leaders running around doing whatever they could to help.

As the week went on, I was lucky enough to gain the trust of a small group of first-year students with my amazing orientation leader partner. It’s hard to let a group of people know that you will be there for them amid an overwhelming week of change, but we did our best to share stories and words of advice with our students. A few students even mentioned that they were interested in becoming orientation leaders, so I guess we did something right!

I could have never predicted this exhausting process to be so fulfilling. Being an orientation leader has re-established the idea that Chapman is my home, and I am supposed to be here. I’m so grateful for this experience and how it’s not only strengthened me as a student leader, but as an individual as well.