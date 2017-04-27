Recognize the complexities of the dance major

Guest column by Camryn Eakes, junior dance major
When a biology major asked if I was illiterate because I studied dance, I realized just how much of a joke my field of study is to some people. This was no doubt a sarcastic question, nudged to creation by the effects of alcohol, but his words left me hurt and dumbfounded.
Being asked what I do or what I am studying had never felt so belittling until I began studying dance as a profession. People respond to “dance major” with the classic tilted head nod, semismile and a hesitant “Oh, good for you.” But it’s become way too easy to identify those who are just discounting my studies as a mediocre waste of time. I’m fully aware that being a dancer will never be a high-paying job. I am fully aware that some people think that dance is only what happens behind Beyonce at the Grammy Awards.
I know that dance is one of the most meticulous, intellectual majors on campus, and I know that the majority of this campus will never agree with me. It is the complexities of studying dance and choreography that have never been voiced to the general public, that exist overshadowed by society’s preconceived notions of what constitutes a successful, important and worthy area of study.
Once in your life, you’ve probably mocked ballet dance by putting your arms above your head to make an “O” and tiptoeing around in a circle. When you are young, there is an excuse for this. You don’t know this can be offensive, and there can be a cute factor. But to continue to mock my serious profession as an adult? Shame on you. Dance majors nationwide are tired of feeling squashed and verbally slapped in the face by the uneducated conclusions people make on what studying dance means and is.
The most common misconception around the dance major is that it’s easy. In reality, dance majors usually have seven or eight classes a semester. We are required to take regular technique classes (ballet, modern, jazz), GE requirements, other major/minor classes and attend extracurricular weekly rehearsals. There is also improv, Somatics, anatomy, dance history, music for dancers, dance productions, choreography, dance teaching methods and kinesiology. We read, we write, we analyze, we calculate, we research, we experiment, we care and we are emotional. Just try and decipher the unique movement codes of circles, dots and lines called Labanotation and tell me how easy that is.
Dance requires us to be willing to expose our rawest self to any set of eyes. Every day, I must be willing to relive both the euphoric and depressing memories I house in the deepest depths of me. That’s my job; that’s our job. We are storytellers, protesters, advocates, thinkers, entertainers, actors and innovators. Studio time is our lab, our calculator, our pen and paper. It is not enough just to physically show up to class. Our growth and talent is a full-time investment inside and out of class and that’s just part of being an artist. We cannot destroy our bodies with alcohol and all-nighters. Our bodies are our tools and something we can’t purchase over and over again when it breaks. The professional artist life span is only so long as our health will last, as we cannot afford nor do we want to lose any time we have enjoying and delving deeper into what we cannot live without.
At this institution, I’ve learned to defend myself, my dance peers and our “easy” craft in an argument that could last for a week if necessary. But this 650-word column doesn’t even foster enough room to begin to prod at the surface level of the argument. You don’t have to be interested in me, my life or what I’m about. I just ask you respect me and my dance peers, and deem our study’s worth equivalent to any other simply because it is.
43 Comments
Beautifully written.
I love all of it there’s nothing but truth to your column thanks for your bravery and Intellectual take! Proud of you as the father of three beautiful dancers? Well said!!
Brava, You are so supported ! Just remember this, that this is the only time in you life that you can study this amazing art! Don’t waste it for anyone cause you can learn anything you want later. Now is the time to challenge your body’s limitations , to explore every avenue of possibilities to Dance! This is why I’m creating weirddancer.com for dancers to be revered. So people can learn what the work of a dancer is! What it takes to achieve. The sacrifices that we go through ! The passion that drives! Bless you, don’t let anyone stop you!
I’m so happy that you wrote this. Many of the other students on campus do not realize that over in CoPA, we do just as much work and just as difficult work as they do—sometimes more. Just because we show how much we’ve learned through performing rather than writing an essay or a lab report doesn’t mean that it isn’t equally as challenging.
So you’re saying that it’s not cool that people think their majors are harder than dance, but dance is “one of the most meticulous, intellectual majors on campus” and thus harder than other people’s majors? Lol…….seems a bit hypocritical…
Of course dance requires intellect and thought and is extremely detail-driven, but it really can’t even be categorized into the same groups as academic majors. They require different kinds of intellect. I wouldn’t be able to be a dance major, you probably wouldn’t be able to be an engineering major. Imagine taking 6 engineering classes with dozens of problem seats each week… arguably harder than taking 7 dance classes. They just require different kinds of intellect. So does English, visual arts, etc. But in the traditional academic sense, yes, of course a STEM major is more difficult because it is by definition, academic whereas dance is not. Difficult to even compare them at all, really
Coming from someone who was a competitive dancer for 10 years and is currently studying biomedical engineering at northwestern university, I have to say that yes STEM is hard, but dance is so much more difficult. You don’t have to be vulnerable in STEM. You arent be judged. When you mess up, thats fine, so did a lot of people. In dance, you mess up, people criticize your incapabilities. Dance is an art form that explains so much more than a system. It explains the world and all the tragedies that come with it.
I’m sorry your feelings are hurt when people don’t take dance seriously as a major….I’d have to ask 2 question….What is your career potential after graduation? Can you be a dancer at a company without getting a degree in dance and spending 40-90k +interest? Dance as a major is questionable because you are NOT competitive in the job market and people tend to look at majors with that in mind?! Here are some statistics…. https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes272031.htm The whole idea of college is to get skills you need for a career. I was a dance major in college and after graduation and auditioning continuously for a couple years then I working in Vegas for a while (super lucky I got hired and beat out 200 girls for the job!). I had girls audition and get hired with me who didnt have college or a dance degree and got the same job I did!! They were awesome dancers with great technique!! I ended up living with 3 girls and barely able to survive…After a couple years I went back to school for graphic design/PR and now I actually have a good paying job I can support myself with… I love dance and the program I was in but we need to be serious and realistic about real life. People don’t take the major seriously because society trends to measure people based on their job (potential), how much $$ they make and skills they have….if I was smart I should have at least duel majored!
What a load of crap. Actually, we could we engineering majors. I knew several people who studied both. The fact that you think those are completely different skill sets (not two areas of study that are both about problem solving, critical and non-linear thinking) shows just how correct this author is and how little you know about dance. As someone who hangs out with both a LOT of dancers and a LOT of engineers I can tell you that while both groups are very smart, the dancers by far out-pace the STEM folks in focus, dedication, and engagement. Engineers have weekends, dancers work every day. My husband has been working on a Phd in a STEM field for over 7 years, and while I couldn’t be prouder, I know that I have spent just as much time in class, put just as much mental energy into research and development, and have published with even greater frequency, both through critical dance writing and performance, which is arguably our version of a peer-reviewed journal. Your uninformed theories about “intelligence” only reveal your own ignorance and that you have bought into outdated ideas of intelligence hierarchy.
Peer review
You mean peer indoctrination. The first thing I do is eliminate all peer reviews. The arrogance of your feild is astounding and your comment only reinforces that. You’re exactly what is avoided in peer review. FOR A REASON.
Did you just skim over the part about dance history, music for dancers, labanotation? Dance isn’t academic, my ass! This piece was written in response to a comment that degraded a dance majors intelligence and intellectual ability, so of course she’s going to respond by saying dance actually IS one of the most difficult areas of study. You say it’s difficult to even compare, but that’s all you’ve done. You’ve attempted to one up the description of her schedule to somehow validate your misconception that dance as an art and area of study is an easier road to take than being a traditional scientist. Congratulations on your ego so fragile that you can’t even accept that others work just as hard or harder than you do.
Your argument does not stand up to basic logic.
To state that the study of dance is not academic is to misconstrue the actual definition of “academic.” If you wish to operationally define academic here, I will be happy to discuss the merits of such, or refute your definition.
To further state that something “academic” is “of course more difficult” than something “non-academic” would be to suffer the logical fallacy that difference automatically = hierarchical difference.
Lastly, dance is an embodied knowledge that is also informed by extensive theory. Dance ::is:: applied engineering. I think, if you actually bothered to study dance theory, you ::just might:: be inspired to think of engineering in new and useful ways.
And for the record, I am a musician who studies world traditions and has played for dance classes at the university level. I also happen to have invested my time in structural equation modeling, logic, and philosophy.
Thank you for posting your knowledge Bill. Well clarified.
Daniella, your comment shows a huge ignorance. What a terribly unintelligent way of thinking.
Imagine having to be at school from 8 am until 10pm with no breaks. Imagine having to take those 7+ different dance classes where 5 of them require readings, essays, and multiple variations of projects due every class period. Imagine the stress on the body of dance major when he or she goes through dancing for 8+ hours a day. A day.
Imagine the stress on the mind of a dance major as we stand in front of mirrors, judging ourselves for the way we look in our leotards. Imagine the intellect of a dancer as we are constantly critically thinking about the art, and how we can become innovative and implement things like philosophy, language, and yes, even math, into dance.
you are right to say you probably could never be a dance major. Most people do not have the talent. However, you are wrong to say we could never be an engineer or any other major for that matter. You forget we have talent AND brains. I’m sorry you do not.
The argument you’ve stated comparing the challege factor between engineering and dance is worth merit. However, one has to understand that learning is relative to the student. The wealth of variables involved in mastering an expertise is endless and can involve years of study and devotion. Therein lies the validity of the argument of which field of study is more academic and strenuous to deal with. The dancing art can be soundly and logically compared to martial arts whereby, in order to receive a “promotion” to the next level, one has to exhibit the highest level of performance after a lengthy period of study. A case in point is Aikido. In order to be awarded a black belt, in the traditional form of the art, one must study for a time span of seven years. There are no colored belts – a student has to be stanchly committed to study and be completely immersed in the art and proceed from a white to a black belt – one of the philosophies is “either ALL or NONE”. Playing devil’s advocate, show me an engineering student who is willing to dedicate and sacrifice 7 long years to achieve a bachelor’s degree. Comparably, an Aikido shodan makes that sacrifice without hesitation and demonstrates the deep knowledge of the history, forms, training techniques, and comensurate ability to test successfully over an extended period of time. The bottom line to all of this is you reap what you sow. The more you invest, whether it be in engineering OR Aikido, the harder the path that has been taken. Thank you for the privilege of responding…
What makes you assume she could not be an engineering major? She chose to be a dance major. That does not mean she didn’t’ have other choices connected to her intellect and interests. Additionally-since dance is being studied in the academic arena…it is by definition “academic”. Trying to create a hierarchy of difficulty in academia is the opposite of the purpose of a liberal arts degree. Is philosophy more difficult than engineering? Is history more difficult than biology? Of course not-they each require different-but sometime intersecting-analytical skills. I cant imagine any firm hiring an engineer without a developed sense of creativity and complex problem solving skills that come from studying the fine and performing arts.
Your comment was quite insulting! How do you know that a dance major could not be an engineering major? Because being a dance major generally requires training that begins as early as 5 years old it is more likely that an engineering major CANNOT be a dance major than a dance major cannot be an engineering major!
I like how you call her writing hypocritical then proceed to do the same thing, comparing majors. Are you even aware that STEM is now STEAM, where A stands for ARTS? Sure different majors require different kinds of intelligence. The problem here is that people don’t recognize kinesthetic intelligence for what it is, equal to any other kinds of intelligence. I have fellow dance majors who double as business, kinesiology, physics, astrophysics, psychology, marketing, visual arts, biochem, etc. you name it! The truth is development of one half of the brain supports development of the other half. Simple as that! So screw the traditional academic sense and their ridiculous comparissions! What you’re doing is like saying to someone who supports the Black Lives Matter that white lives matter too. Well duh! But the privileged is going to have to give up more than just their pride to equalize the playing field! How about we respect everyone’s effort and contributions to the world in whatever way they see fit?!
Well said. My daughter is a dance major and I find myself ” defending” her major. I love everything about this post. Thank you from a dance mom.
Breathtaking piece! I graduated with a BFA in dance performance from Chapman in 2000. Thank you for articulating so beautifully something I have ALWAYS felt in college and after. Best wishes to you on your journey!!!
I agree, Nova. Dancing is an art form that not just anyone can create. It takes time, intensity, sweat, tears & much more that as the article explains. Ignorant people should not speak about something they don’t know or could even understand. I did not know all the studying you need to do, Nova. It’s more than many majors! I tried nutrition thinking it would be easy, just learning about foods. It was so involved with science, and all that happens after you eat, the entire digestive process, anatomy, biology, etc., I knew it was not for me.
I was so sorry to hear about your precious Lilu. Pets become members of our family. I thought Buffy, my little 5lb 16-yr-old kitty was going to die b/c she was vomitting blood. It turns out she has very high blood pressure. She is on BP & thyroid meds now.
Nova, how is your foot? Did you get a settlement yet? Hope you & Marco are doing well. Would like to visit some time. I’m going to see Josh in Chicago on the 18th.
So very well explained. (And very literate).
So well said! Yes, dance is both a science and an art!
What do you want to use your degree for? Do you think having a degree will give you an advantage in an audition? (It won’t). Do you understand the politics in the dance industry? Are you aware that talent and networking matter more than anything? You need to reevaluate the difficulty of your degree and hop off that high horse of yours.
Sincerely, a professional dancer with a resume longer than this rant and a degree in Biomedical Engineering.
Poor speculation and poor wording. “Talent” is not the correct term, as it denotes “natural capability” rather than acquired skill. That Kantian nonsense holds no water any more.
Kelly, perhaps you should re-evaluate your own projections and bravado and hop off of ::your:: high horse.
Dance at a collegiate level is about dancing professionally, but it is also about learning how to see, analyze, and critique dance in an academic way. Thus making a dance degree not only a technical degree, but an intellectual one. Without the knowledge learned through a dance degree you may never become a dance scholar, write articles about dance from an informed stand point, nor be asked to instruct, judge, or mentor in highly intellectual arenas. Not to mention that some colleges help bridge the gaps in technique needed for the professional world, as well as share networking opportunities through alumni, faculty, and current students.
At my school, we’re taught that a degree won’t give you an advantage in a dance audition. However, going through school has provided me plenty of opportunities to network and develop my dancing (I’m not going to call it “talent” because I agree with Bill). There are politics in a dance department just as there are in any industry. A dance department is still a part of the dance industry.
I don’t think her point is about what she’s going to do with her degree (which, depending on the concentration, is can be a requirement for jobs in the dance industry that do not involve performing but do require knowledge of dance and dancers) but is about the fact that dance majors would appreciate some respect for their major – their passion I might add – just as others want respect for their majors. I’m not going to pretend to understand other people’s majors, but that doesn’t mean that I get to disrespect them.
I appreciate this article very much. Dancers inspire and amaze me. Engineers do, as well! I think we would all do well to remember that it takes all kinds to make this world go around. Respect for the passions and pursuits of everyone seems the way to go.
I have a granddaughter who has just completed her sophomore year in dance and dance education I could not be prouder of her knowledge of dance and dance history and of empathy and of the fact that she wants to continue to teach dance for disabled children. So please stop belittling dancers
Nice article. Defends her discipline quite well. The comments accusing her of saying her major takes MORE work is silly. It takes an exceptional amount of work to be a Dance Major and in some areas beyond the average norm of majors. But indeed each major offers its own challenges and it is not the major that makes the woman or man but rather the character of the individual. That off my chest I will amplify the author’s points. I teach at a School of Theatre and Dance in another state though my discipline lies in a related performance field. Here are some of my observations beyond what the author explores: A considerable number of our majors have two or even THREE majors. I have one students who takes 27 credits a semester and still has a grade point average above 3.5. The meme that one can either be good in the arts OR the science/math fields is totally discredited and in fact each discipline can bring considerable nuance of understanding to the other. Without naming specific names I will offer two case studies, totally true. I was on the board of directors of a small Ballet Company. On the night we opened Coppelia, our leading Ballerina received her PhD in Planetary Sciences and a few years later I saw her on the TV Show NOVA as one of the foremost experts on the origin of the Moon. I worked with another dancer who went on to advanced degrees in Neuroscience and Bio Mechanics at MIT. I know of another Neuro Scientist working in Washington DC who is also a dancer. There are a considerable number of similar examples and I do not believe this to be an accident as the sheer discipline and work ethic and intense concentration it takes to be a dancer translates quite well into all manner of walks of life. Adding in the theatre arts as a whole it is astonishing how many important leaders in so many fields of study come from our ranks. Here are but a few examples….Theatre Major, Ronald Reagan. The artificial Heart was invented by Ventriloquist Paul Winchell. Betty Ford was a dancer with Martha Graham. The underpinnings of cellular communication (frequency hopping) came from the partnership of actress Heddy Lamar and Composer George Anthile. I once helped to organize a meeting between the legislature in Colorado and the VP of Lockheed Martin to address the value of the arts. The VP cited the 1980s turn around of Chrysler. He claimed that turn around was NOT because of Chrysler CEO, Lee Iacoca, but rather the Chrysler DESIGNERS who invented the concept of…..the minivan.
So glad you wrote about the dancers who also went on to become also scientists — could you share their names? My daughter cannot see how she can keep dancing ballet if she also wants to be a theoretical physicist or some kind of scientist! I need such mentors for my daughter.
Check out Deep Vision Dance Company in Towson, Maryland (http://www.deepvisiondancecompany.org/).
Physics Residency at Halstead Academy
Wednesday, May 31| Halstead Academy |Parkville, MD
Deep Vision Dance Company will be presenting Learning Physics through Movement to the students of Halstead Academy in Parkville, MD. Learning Physics through Movement is a new arts integration outreach program for K-12 school children that shares innovative ways to explore and grasp physics concepts through the breathtaking beauty of dance. Physics concepts such as inertia, force, and equilibrium, will be introduced to students through a lecture demonstration and Deep Vision Dance Company repertory excerpts.
Also check out the National Dance Education Organization (www.ndeo.org). Many resources for dance educators and dance professionals at all levels.
My dance instructors have brought so much joy into my life. Thank you. Ignore people who don’t understand, embrace the ones who do.
I am empathetic towards this type of scrutiny Dance Majors can go through. I fully support dance as a major. Just as I would for any major, I only hope those who choose dance know as much as possible about the challenge nuances which come with this unique degree.
I would like to make the argument that no matter what the degree, the true difficult college level challenge comes at the point when the degree is coming to an end and we must transition to our next phase in life. Sadly, I think many have seen this is where individuals, who believe themselves somehow “better” than others because of the degree they’ve chosen, fail. If this type of thinking is prevalent in their mind it will not allow them to build a clear focus of self and foster the resilience needed for a successful and enjoyable career long-term, in any field.
I apperciate Camryn’s column. Art can be one of the best ways people build empathy, passion, and resilience – qualities important for an individual to pursue their successful and happy life.
– Panther Alumni
2011 Masters in Professional Accounting
& dancer4life!
This post reminded me of a favorite few lines from the film Dead Poet’s Society:
“Now I see that look in Mr. Pitt’s eye — that 19th century literature has nothing to do with business school… I’ve got a little secret for you… Huddle up… We don’t read and write poetry [or we don’t dance] because it’s cute. We read and write poetry [and dance] because we are members of the human race, and the human race is filled with passion. Now medicine, law, business, engineering — these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love — these are what we stay alive for.”
Caitlyn and Bailey echoed my thoughts well. I have a daughter who was a dance major. She has taken the knowledge she gained and applied it to helping others in many ways, including offering help and guidance to mothers of children with special needs. My other daughter was also a great dancer, but decided to major in the sciences . Both of them are extremely intelligent, each in her own way. I, myself, was an art major. We faced the same prejudices as dance majors. People failed to realize that, for every three hours of credit, I pent 9 hours in class, while they spent three. One type of intelligence is not better or more academic than another. We each have our own gifts. It is using them for good that counts!
Please keep this important discussion going. There is a critical need to incorporate the arts (especially dance) into all aspects of life. Our continued humanity rests on the capacity to understand the world from multiple vantage points and to experience constructs and conceptions outside of our comfort zones and world views. The need to compare the challenges of STEM vs. STEAM can distract us from the urgency of listening and reflecting on what it means to be human in all it’s variety and possibility.
Any one who knows any thing about dance, knows that the discipline requires exhaustIve dedication and passion to develop. Far from being dismissabld as inconsequential, a dancer is the ultimate competitive achiever. After all you are either in first position or not. That was either an elegant tour j’ette or can be tried again. Any dancer I’ve ever known, after not being able to do it any more, has the disapline to master any of more plebian pursuits. Of all the artistic disaplines, dancing is by far the most impressive.
Brava Camryn!
What an eloquent testament to the joy and rigour of dance.
I came to ballet very late in my life. It is, by far, the hardest thing I have ever done and it, by far, brings me more joy than anything except my children.
As for the engineers and others who thing that dance is easy, let me point out that I graduated magna from the best law school in the country and earned a partnership at the then-largest law firm in the world so I’m no stranger to hard, intellectually complex work. Ballet exercises my mind more than the law ever did.
Well said! ❤️
Absolutely well done! More power to the Dance! I’m a retired organist, retired pastor, retired music educator, still active in music. Music is another field of education where outsiders have little or comprehension of the time and labor we spend or spent in class, in rehearsal — both individual and in groups….(easy, they think—HAH) I’ve been ‘at it’ since I was 5 (piano and singing) adding French Horn at 9-10, adding organ study at thirteen……then college, then Seminary, then ordination, then 30 year in parish ministry…..It’s no wonder we go through the grief process when we even a portion of what’s been our whole life!……Ken Suetterlin, Marshalltown Iowa. 6/10/17
I appreciate this article very much. Dancers inspire and amaze me. Engineers do, as well! I think we would all do well to remember that it takes all kinds to make this world go around. Respect for the passions and pursuits of everyone seems the way to go.
[…] http://www.thepantheronline.com/opinions/recognize-complexities-dance-major […]