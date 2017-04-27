Recognize the complexities of the dance major

Guest column by Camryn Eakes, junior dance major

When a biology major asked if I was illiterate because I studied dance, I realized just how much of a joke my field of study is to some people. This was no doubt a sarcastic question, nudged to creation by the effects of alcohol, but his words left me hurt and dumbfounded.

Being asked what I do or what I am studying had never felt so belittling until I began studying dance as a profession. People respond to “dance major” with the classic tilted head nod, semismile and a hesitant “Oh, good for you.” But it’s become way too easy to identify those who are just discounting my studies as a mediocre waste of time. I’m fully aware that being a dancer will never be a high-paying job. I am fully aware that some people think that dance is only what happens behind Beyonce at the Grammy Awards.

I know that dance is one of the most meticulous, intellectual majors on campus, and I know that the majority of this campus will never agree with me. It is the complexities of studying dance and choreography that have never been voiced to the general public, that exist overshadowed by society’s preconceived notions of what constitutes a successful, important and worthy area of study.

Once in your life, you’ve probably mocked ballet dance by putting your arms above your head to make an “O” and tiptoeing around in a circle. When you are young, there is an excuse for this. You don’t know this can be offensive, and there can be a cute factor. But to continue to mock my serious profession as an adult? Shame on you. Dance majors nationwide are tired of feeling squashed and verbally slapped in the face by the uneducated conclusions people make on what studying dance means and is.

The most common misconception around the dance major is that it’s easy. In reality, dance majors usually have seven or eight classes a semester. We are required to take regular technique classes (ballet, modern, jazz), GE requirements, other major/minor classes and attend extracurricular weekly rehearsals. There is also improv, Somatics, anatomy, dance history, music for dancers, dance productions, choreography, dance teaching methods and kinesiology. We read, we write, we analyze, we calculate, we research, we experiment, we care and we are emotional. Just try and decipher the unique movement codes of circles, dots and lines called Labanotation and tell me how easy that is.

Dance requires us to be willing to expose our rawest self to any set of eyes. Every day, I must be willing to relive both the euphoric and depressing memories I house in the deepest depths of me. That’s my job; that’s our job. We are storytellers, protesters, advocates, thinkers, entertainers, actors and innovators. Studio time is our lab, our calculator, our pen and paper. It is not enough just to physically show up to class. Our growth and talent is a full-time investment inside and out of class and that’s just part of being an artist. We cannot destroy our bodies with alcohol and all-nighters. Our bodies are our tools and something we can’t purchase over and over again when it breaks. The professional artist life span is only so long as our health will last, as we cannot afford nor do we want to lose any time we have enjoying and delving deeper into what we cannot live without.

At this institution, I’ve learned to defend myself, my dance peers and our “easy” craft in an argument that could last for a week if necessary. But this 650-word column doesn’t even foster enough room to begin to prod at the surface level of the argument. You don’t have to be interested in me, my life or what I’m about. I just ask you respect me and my dance peers, and deem our study’s worth equivalent to any other simply because it is.