Sexual assault awareness is not up to survivors

The “me too” social media posts have been going strong since actress Alyssa Milano urged her followers to respond with “me too” if they have been sexually harassed or assaulted, and several Chapman students have shared their stories.

The campaign has had a positive effect in that it inspires sexual assault survivors around the world to talk about their experiences. It became powerful quickly, bringing sexual assault and harassment to the forefront of our timelines, and forcing people to think about these issues. The trend has good intentions and has had a positive impact, but it’s important to look at the way society talks about sexual assault.

There’s a tendency to discuss sexual assault with a focus on victims and not on perpetrators. “Me too” calls attention to how sexual harassment and assault has affected people’s lives, but like many other sexual assault campaigns, it becomes the survivors’ responsibility to educate others by sharing their stories for others to start a conversation.

18 percent of respondents in the Chapman campus climate survey, which was released Oct. 16, reported experiencing at least one form of stalking or harassment. Seven percent of respondents reported experiencing one or more instances of nonconsensual sexual contact since the beginning of the last school year. The national average is slightly higher. 11.7 percent of 150,000 student respondents across 27 universities reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact by physical force, threats of physical force, or incapacitation since they enrolled at their university, according to a 2015 survey by the Association of American Universities.

This problem predominantly affects women. The same study found that up to one in four women experience sexual assault on college campuses. Among female college students nationwide, 23 percent said they experienced some form of unwanted sexual contact, compared to 6 percent of male participants.

The Clothesline Project, an annual Chapman event held Oct. 18 this year, is another example of putting survivors at the forefront of sexual violence awareness. Dawn Foor, who founded the Orange County Clothesline Project in 2001, chose clotheslines because victims were “airing our dirty laundry,” she told The Panther.

The shirts are powerful. This year, survivors wrote phrases such as “Don’t touch me,” “I will not be a victim” and “You are a monster.” This project serves as an effective outlet for survivors to share their stories, but it’s frustrating that survivors have to work so hard for people to pay attention to something as serious as sexual assault.

Sexual harassment is often swept under the rug, but it’s a very serious issue. Take catcalling, for example, an unpredictable occurrence commonly perpetrated by strangers, no matter what a woman is wearing. It may not seem like a big deal, but to Kendra Klint, a junior sociology major who was first catcalled when she was 13, it is.

It’s also a big deal to the 50 women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, and to students entering the film industry who may now be afraid of and intimidated by men. It shouldn’t be up to these women to come forward with their stories.

It’s very important that sexual assault and harassment survivors do not share their stories in vain. Even if you are not someone who participates in such vulgar behavior, don’t let yourself be a passive bystander. Some men have responded with their own campaign, “#HowIWillChange.” While it is known that men can be victims, too, it’s important to recognize the role they can play in these interactions.

It’s brave for people to write “me too.” But it’s also “them, too.” It’s also about the perpetrators. It shouldn’t be survivors’ responsibility to fix what someone else did to them.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated Foor’s role in the Clothesline Project. Foor founded the Orange County Clothesline Project in 2001, which is linked to the National Clothesline Project.