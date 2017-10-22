Stop making tragedies about you

Guest column by Dina Sabatelli, senior environmental science and policy major

It seems like our world is plagued by another act of terror every week, most recently, the shooting in Las Vegas. Each time these horrific events occur, people take to Facebook to express their sadness and frankly, I’m tired of it.

It is devastating to hear about these events, and social media can seem like a convenient outlet to express feelings and emotions, while also offering condolences. But what most people fail to recognize is the inherent selfishness that is embedded in many social media posts regarding tragedies.

Feeling sad about a mass shooting, natural disaster or white supremacist rally does not make you a humanitarian. Do not feel obligated to make a Facebook post about these events. Sadness, dismay, fear and anger are natural reactions to disasters. Publicly expressing your own grief during a time of turmoil is not an act of philanthropy. By being all over social media, these events can turn into travesties. The Las Vegas shooting is not about you, so when you feel the need to comment on it, you are displaying your own sense of importance in relation to what has happened, even when you are not involved.

I’m not referring to posts that are constructive or helpful, or to people who have an actual connection to the event. I am talking about those without personal involvement sharing their feelings. Many Facebook and social media users feel the need to describe how these events affected them personally. This is the issue. When someone who has not been directly involved in an event believes it is appropriate to comment in a way that draws attention to themselves, it is problematic.

In Anthony Jeselnik’s comedy special, “Thoughts and Prayers,” he said, “All you are doing is saying, ‘Don’t forget about me today.’” He describes someone who writes these posts as a wedding photographer who only takes selfies. Wanting to appear helpful and supportive is really a facade to find away to make it about you. Taking an event where others are the focus and including yourself in the narrative, even when you have no relation to it, is a display of self-involvement.

Humans are inherently narcissistic, and social media has given ordinary people a way to share their lives in an unprecedented way. Anyone with internet connection has the ability to reach billions of people with practically no effort. This power has created a culture of people who feel obligated to comment on everything that happens in the world. Seeing others posting gives a false sense that it is an appropriate and expected response. In reality these posts are often counterintuitive. Running to the internet to express devastation about a tragedy is not productive or helpful to those affected.

It is important to reflect on your motivation for posting. Analyzing these posts from an unbiased point of view can shed light on how they are self-serving rather than an effective way to show you care. Using a public platform to share something no longer makes it about the event but makes it about being seen by others.

Instead of encouraging a culture of passive Facebook posts, we should use these events as a call to action. Put down your laptop and write a letter to a local official. Donate to a cause you believe in or educate yourself about gun safety. While it is natural to feel sad about these events, there are ways to respond that are much more effective than updating your Facebook status.