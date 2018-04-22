Opinion | Let’s ‘Upgrade’ Chapman Greek life

Coachella has been renamed “Beychella” for the foreseeable future and for good reason. Beyonce Knowles lit up the stage for more than an hour April 14 and 21 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with her historical performance.

Beyonce is the first woman of color to headline the festival, and she decided to use her platform for all it was worth. She changed up renditions of her classic songs, blending in “Lemonade” and parts of The Formation World Tour, along with appearances from Destiny’s Child and her husband, Jay-Z.

The performance was an ode to black people, specifically historically black colleges and universities and black Greek life.

Since her Weekend 1 performance, students who go to historically black colleges have felt excitement and pride that their identities were reflected in pop culture. In fact, the singer’s foundation BeyGood announced a new scholarship called the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, , which will donate $100,000 among four students at four historically black colleges.

“Beychella” has drawn attention to the rich culture that black students experience when they are part of black Greek life. Black Greek life is comprised of the Divine Nine, which includes four sororities and five fraternities that were founded between 1902 and 1963 at schools like Cornell University and Howard University.

Chapman needs black and multicultural Greek life. This is not a new idea. It’s one that Arianna Ngnomire, student government vice president-elect, included in her campaign along with Jackie Palacios, a student organization senator. It was also supported by Steven Santoro, who lost in the recent senate election for upperclassman senator to Alex Ballard.

So much of Chapman’s student culture revolves around social Greek life. There are 510 men among nine social fraternities, and 1,288 women among eight sororities, according to the 2017-18 Greek Life Handbook. Creating Greek life that is designated specifically for people of color would help minorities on our campus have a space dedicated to their needs.

Although there are admittedly downsides to Greek life, fraternity or sorority members are more likely to be “thriving” in their well-being, and are more engaged at work, according to a 2014 Gallup survey. Out of 30,000 students across the country, 43 percent of fraternity and sorority members were employed full time after graduation compared, to 38 percent of all other graduates.

I know from experience that it’s amazing to be part of an organization that provides you with scholarships, career opportunities and life-long friendships. I can only imagine that it would be even more rewarding to join an organization based in historical excellence, one that honors the legacies of boundary-breaking founders of black Greek life.