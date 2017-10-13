We need smart weapons regulation, not blunt, emotional action

Guest column by Jack Eckert, a junior screenwriting major

I have hunted and shot clay pigeons often in Pennsylvania and Scotland. I go to the gun range to shoot with handguns with my friends on the weekends, and I occasionally read a copy of Guns & Ammo magazine. I’m a gun enthusiast who proudly supports the second amendment, but what I saw happening in Las Vegas on Oct.1 – helplessly watching from 7,000 miles away, as I’m studying abroad in New Zealand – horrified and enraged me beyond comprehension.

A shooter armed with at least 23 weapons in his hotel room killed 58 people who came out for music, fun and to hear Jason Aldean work his magic. I am calling the shooter a terrorist because, while he had no visible connections to global or domestic terror groups, despite a desperate claim from the handicapped Islamic State, what he did was the definition of terrorism.

In the wake of this horror, there has been a lot of noise. Some demand tougher gun regulation, and others say that now is not the time to talk politics. As a second amendment supporter who values the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms for self-defense, recreation or hunting, I believe that smart regulation is needed.

It is very concerning that the shooter was able to establish an arsenal of 23 weapons in his hotel room, plus an additional stockpile of 19 firearms in his home, including explosives. I support the rights of private collectors to maintain a collection, but I would love to hear an explanation as to why a single individual needs 42 firearms.

Additionally, no one outside of official law enforcement, military or paramilitary outfits should have access to fully automatic weapons, or a device that allows for such a conversion.

Now, we have seen the failings of strict gun control before, and broad restrictions and banning weapons are not solutions. A perfect example of this was the November 2015 Paris attacks. France has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, yet the ISIS operatives were able to get their hands on AK assault rifles, killing scores of innocent civilians.

Instead, there needs to be a steroid amount of funding directed toward the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), giving it the teeth it needs to hunt down black market arms suppliers. Boosting the ATF could significantly help American cities like Chicago, which has fallen victim to excessive black market-supplied gun violence.

Another act of smart legislation is to supply metropolitan law enforcement with military-grade weapons, gear and training. It was militarized police tactics that killed the Baton Rouge shooter on July 17, 2016, saving countless lives. Additionally, during the Watertown shoot-out, local police struggled to access their military rifles, resulting in a 12-minute firefight with the Boston Marathon bombers. Law enforcement officers having easier access to weapons could have minimized the firefight’s length and other officers’ subsequent injuries.

It’s no secret that America has a gun violence issue, with Vegas being the 273rd mass shooting in the past 275 days, with mass shooting defined as a single incident in which four or more people are shot. With each mass shooting, there are more signs of how preventable they could have been. The Pulse nightclub shooter was briefly on a terrorist watch list yet, he was still able to acquire weapons for the massacre.

Restricting citizens from obtaining semi-automatic handguns and concealed carry permits for self-defense is not the solution. In fact, responsibly armed citizens have prevented criminal shooting sprees in the past. But the key word is “responsible,” and rigorous mental health and background checks for concealed carry and handgun ownership are necessary.

As time goes on, I fear we will learn more about how the Las Vegas shooting could have been prevented had there been tougher regulation, or had local law enforcement been better armed and placed to neutralize the threat when it began.

What happens now is up to the policy makers, but the greatest insult to the victims of this massacre would be to do nothing.