Why don’t our peers understand racism?

Guest column by Kennedi Whittingham, junior television writing and production major
I’ve been at Chapman for three years. It’s been a great three years. In a school with low diversity that I was previously afraid of standing out in, I’m proud to be able to say I now have friends of all types, I feel more than accepted, and I was lucky enough to see the Black Lives Matter flag finally raised above the Leatherby Libraries.
I say finally because, with the raising of the flag, I realized that this had been a long time coming. Where was this flag my freshman year when students marched through the rain after Michael Brown’s murderer wasn’t convicted? Where was it when Philando Castile’s last minutes were broadcasted on Facebook Live after he was shot by an officer after a traffic stop? Why are so many people speaking out against Black Lives Matter?
Regardless, these questions led me to the steps of the library after an “All Lives Matter” flag was raised in the early hours of the morning.
Arianna Ngnomire said it best when she held a sign that read “But will you say it to my face?” at the top of the stairs, waiting for the person responsible for the “All Lives Matter” flag to show his face.
This prompted Imani Woodley to start an Instagram Live video that brought more attention and more people to the confrontation. I was one of them. As a member of the Black community at Chapman, I wanted to take the opportunity to have a conversation with people who were raised to think opposite of the way I do. Echo chambers are only self-serving for so long. I often forget, though, that at meet-ups like this, it’s difficult to find your friends may not have the views you thought they did.
With racial tensions pulling our generation thinner and thinner, I believe, and have learned from experience, that many of the people speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement don’t actually know what racism is. My first look at this was in high school on Facebook. Michael Blackmon wrote a Buzzfeed article about the daily obstacles that non-people of color don’t realize exist for Black people. I saw this reposted by a peer with the caption, “This is racist.” After a lengthy discussion about why he believed this, including his belief that everyone had inherent equal opportunity in America, I ended with, “I can’t explain racism to you.”
Step one to upsetting an uneducated non-person of color? Claim racism or privilege. In past conversations, I’ve realized that a lot more people than I thought feel that the phrase “white privilege” is racist terminology. They feel attacked, refusing to acknowledge that white privilege is not about them, but rather, things that they don’t have to worry about because they’re white.
While we are an extremely “woke” generation, we tend to forget that a lot of our peers don’t believe in nor understand the same things we do. On the steps of the Leatherby Libraries, I was told that saying that people benefiting from white privilege was racist, then was subsequently asked what the term meant.
There is a huge percentage of non-people of color across these states that will sing “All Lives Matter” from the rooftops, with no understanding that the Black Lives Matter movement is aimed to lift Black people up into equality. Just like the burning house metaphor, I, and many others, tried to explain to questioning Chapman students that the point of Black Lives Matter is to not put Black people ahead of anyone else, but to give a fighting chance to those that, for deep-rooted reasons, can’t catch up in the race.
I cannot stress enough how white privilege is not attacking white people, Black Lives Matter is not putting white people down, and how “white people do this” jokes are not racism. I feel like it’s extremely important for people have an “All Lives Matter” personality to first do further research into the definition of racism and to understand that Black people pushing themselves toward greatness is not pushing anyone else back.
10 Comments
You are incorrect. I am a Chapman Alum, and yes, a white male. I went to Chapman while in the Marine Corps. They paid my tuition. I earned it by fighting for my country overseas. “White privledge? . I then took the test for LAPD and scored 100%. They then told me that I was a fine candidate but they needed blacks and asians right now and I would have to wait. A long time. I am now in law school on the GI Bill I got for fighting and being wounded in Iraq. More white privledge?
While all of your accomplishments are very impressive, white ‘privilege’ is systematic. I understand that case by case, one may face their own type of setback, but understand that the reason they are looking for more black and asian officers is because they have previously not hired enough to be fair. They are looking for more diversity so civilians of all races can begin to be treated fairly, and race will be less of a reason that one might get arrested. My point in writing the article is to point out that a lot of people who claim white privilege to not be a thing often can only look at their own side of the story. If you take a step away from yourself and look at the black race compared to the white race, you will find a lot of issues black people face are often not even thought by white people. Similar to your situation, but happening more frequently, black people every day are denied jobs simply because of their names reflecting their race. This, on top of being followed in stores because of your color and needing to be aware of looking “too thug” in the wrong areas to avoid being killed, are just a few examples. The fact that you and others cannot see the challenges nor have empathy for a group of people with a particular struggle is what directly defines the privilege. As a white male, you have the option to overlook the oppression of the black race and, instead, make it about your own personal setbacks. We cannot overlook such things.
Well to quote the democrats after Obama got elected, “Elections have consequences “. Trump won, so you get to feel like I have for the last 8 years. Marginalized.
@ James David what are you even talking about?
As long as you continue to blame blacks’ lack of success on their lack of privilege your race will flounder. No one respects a person who has no respect for themselves. Same goes for races. Your forefathers pushed for inclusion and equality, well you got it. Life sucks for everyone, nothing is free nor should it be. Look inward and realize that external bias will only create more distance and push those away whom you demand help from. Help the black culture to evolve beyond thug life and you will see that equally starts from an accurate assessment of self worth not demanding others provide worth to you.
Jake Simpson: If you live your life thinking of yourself as a perpetual victim, and everyone around you confirms it, you will start to become one – and not by some invisible White Privilege bogeyman who’s throwing banana peels in front of every step you take (white man keepin’ us down!), but by your own thinking, which manifests itself into action (or lack thereof.) Anyways, well said Jake.
As long as you continue to use divisive terms like “white privilege” and make “how white people do this” jokes, you are being, YES, racist. And DIVISIVE. Not to mention just plain mean, rude and offensive — is this really how you treat other humans? Being racist is not confined to white people – people of color are often the most racist of all (even to being racist against people of their own race). You need to start thinking of the public relations aspect of all this; that is, how to win friends and influence people, instead of dividing and insulting people. Which can’t really be your goal, now, could it?
I think you just confirmed the purpose of this article.
This is the most pompous, self-righteous article I’ve been able to find on this website.
Absolutely mind-boggling how this author uses BuzzFeed memes as examples of racism.
And she can’t explain racism to white people? Get off your high horse. My goodness, what a complete lack of critical thinking that it is genuinely disturbing.
I hate it when rich, partially black students all of a sudden play the “victim of racism” card. Grow up and be honest. Unbelievable.
Number of people you convinced with your article: 0
And perhaps Black Lives Matter is a bad thing to say because the implication is that the majority of white people actually think that Black Lives Matter.
If you want to really save black lives, then I suggest you start by looking at Planned Parenthood or Chicago. Until you start with the big things, you can remain quiet because you have absolutely no credibility to talk on this subject.
“But muh skin color! Only I can talk about racism!”
That is racist. And I’m afraid if you don’t understand that, then nobody can explain it to you.