Your newspaper, your voice

Many Chapman students have read The Panther, whether it’s been in print, online or while scrolling through their social media feeds. But most students haven’t gotten the chance to write or take photos for us, because certain classes were required to be on staff. Now, it’s different.

This semester is a transformative period for The Panther, as we separated from the English department and have become independent.

This means that there are no longer any classes associated with The Panther, and students of any major, background or job experience were encouraged to apply for our spring staff.

“When it comes down to it, it’s not our newspaper – it’s yours.”

With this newfound independence comes the opportunity to experiment with our coverage, staff structure and online presence. In an effort to focus on becoming more web-first and improving our coverage, we’ve decided to reduce our print newspaper from 16 to 12 pages. As the news happens, you’ll be able to check for updates on our website to read about your community in real time and learn how news affects you. We want The Panther to be your resource.

Although The Panther is now separate from the English department, we are still funded by the university. Every year, The Panther receives money from student fees, which are taken from students’ tuition. Chapman Radio, the University Program Board and student government – which votes to allocate these funds to student clubs and organizations – also receive money from these fees.

Because of this funding, we are dedicated to writing stories that represent Chapman students’ interests and serve our community. The Panther just hired 12 new writers and five photographers spanning 13 majors, including business, theater and political science. Our new staff was selected from almost 50 applicants, a number that surprised us, but has encouraged us to continue making The Panther something that Chapman students want to read.

It’s often said that journalism is the fourth estate of government. We want you to be a participant in democracy. If you have felt underrepresented in The Panther in the past, we invite you to join our ranks. While our paid positions have been filled for this semester, we’re always looking for freelance writers, cartoonists, videographers, guest columnists and reviewers. If you’re not interested in writing for us, but have a suggestion for a story idea or how we can improve our content, we want to hear from you. If you want to work on a video series or podcast for us, we want to hear from you.

When it comes down to it, it’s not our newspaper – it’s yours, and we want to make you a part of the discussion.