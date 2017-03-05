5 ways to work out without going to the gym

Let’s be honest – the gym can get old fast. So why not try something new? The gym might not be your forté, but these workout ideas just might do the trick.

1. Exercise in your room

Jumping jacks, burpees, sit-ups, you name it, you can do these exercises in your room. Try doing some workouts from fitness gurus on YouTube. Senior strategic and corporate communication major Melissa Rubenstein says when she is looking for a new workout, she goes to Jessie James Decker’s YouTube page.

“I love it because it’s a quick and easy video when you don’t have time to go to the gym, and you still sweat and burn a lot of calories,” Rubenstein said.

2. Run on the track

The track is perfect for those who want their own space and dislike the monotony of a treadmill.

“Something about being outside with fresh air and wind on your face makes running so much more peaceful and enjoyable,” said senior strategic and corporate communication major Emily Russell.

Not to mention, getting outside can kick-start your summer tan.

3. Sprint up and down the Argyros Forum stairs.

Kill some time between classes by grabbing a friend and making your way up and down the big stairs

in Argyros Forum. Show those tour groups how athletic Chapman students are.

4. Do squats during commercial breaks.

Talk about productivity. Whether you’re watching “Scandal,” “Designated Survivor” or “The Voice,” there are always going to be breaks for squats. Watch “The Bachelor”? Try doing 10 squats every time someone gets a rose.

5. Race a friend from campus to the Randall Dining Commons.

What better motivation is there to exercise than food? And what faster way to get from class to the cafeteria than to run? You’ve got to beat the crowd if you want to get to the front of sandwich line.

If these ideas aren’t what you’re looking for in a workout, take a class in Orange or talk to your friends and get suggestions. There are endless possibilities to move your body and get active without stepping foot in the Chapman gym.