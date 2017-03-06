6 tips for tattoo aftercare featuring Fine Tattoo Work

One common place for Chapman students to get their tattoos is Fine Tattoo Work. It’s right outside of the Orange Plaza. Many Chapman students have gotten their tattoos there and have experience caring for them. Follow these tips to make sure your special tattoo heals properly and stays with you forever.

1. Put ointment on your tattoo to avoid infection.

“Put ointment on it a few times a day to make sure it doesn’t get infected,” said Sloane Zucker, a sophomore philosophy major.

Zucker said she cleaned her small heart tattoo a few times a day. You also can use Aquaphor, a cleaning solution that Fine Tattoo Work will typically give you.

“Don’t use vaseline,” said Felix Finch, a five-year tattoo artist and one-year employee of Fine Tattoo Work. “Aquaphor preferred, and then plain, white, fragrance-free lotion.”

2. Lotion, lotion, lotion.

Andrew Gold, a junior business administration major, said he was worried about his tattoo getting “too scabby” and “dried up.” He put on lotion three or four times a day as his tattoo healed and even after it had finished healing.

“It keeps it from really drying out, scabbing up too much which would cause scarring,” said Lincoln Jenkins, a five-year tattoo artist and employee at Fine Tattoo Work.

3. Don’t let shower water directly hit your fresh tattoo.

“When you’re showering, have it hit above wherever your tattoo is, let water run over it,” said sophomore psychology major Jake Roberts.

A tattoo is an open wound.

“When we tattoo you, we basically poke a bunch of holes in you,” Finch says. “That skin is punctured.”

Hot water pouring out of a shower onto your fresh tattoo is going to hurt. Be gentle with your tattoo as it heals to avoid any pain.

4. Let it do its thing.

“Let it do its thing,” said Cayla Sacre, a sophomore television writing and production major. “Dial soap and lotion after a few days.”

Only interact with your fresh tattoo when you clean and lotion it.

“Your body is going to do whatever it needs to do to heal it,” Jenkins says. “There’s not really much you can do other than keep it clean.”

All you need is a cleaning solution and lotion. No scratching or picking – just let it be.

5. Avoid heavy activity right after a new tattoo.

Finch says activities such as hiking or working out after a fresh tattoo is a bad idea.

“Like when you scrape your knee on your bike, same thing,” Jenkins adds.

It’s really important to stress that a tattoo is an open wound. You should let it rest and take care of it as such.

6. Listen to your artist.

“Listen to what I say,” Jenkins said. “Don’t deviate.”

Your tattoo artist knows what he or she is doing. Trust them and do what they say, and your tattoo will be fine. If you have any questions or concerns, don’t be afraid to call your artist or the shop to get more information.

Follow these tips and your tattoo should heal beautifully.