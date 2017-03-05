8 tips for your internship commute

Are you one of the nearly 400 students the Career Development Center estimates has an internship? Does your internship commute leave you feeling winded? We can help.

Here are some tips and tricks to make your commute feel like a breeze.

1. Find your playlist before hitting the road.

DJing while driving is unsafe and illegal. A new law in California fines drivers $20 for holding their phone while driving. Make sure to have your favorite playlist prepared to keep your drive hands-free. Check out Spotify’s Morning Commute playlist.

2. Fall in love with podcasts

Take a break from the tunes to sharpen your mind. Podcasts are a great way to stay up-to-date with the news, learn about a new topic or keep entertained.

Click here for a list of the top 50 podcasts on SoundCloud.

3. Find a carpool buddy

With an abundance of students commuting to Los Angeles, finding a carpool is easy. Check out the Chapman Jobs & Internships page on Facebook to connect with your future commute buddy. Save time, gas and mileage on your car.

4. Take the train

No car? No problem. Head to the Metrolink trip planner to map out your public transportation endeavor.

5. Pack a snack

Fast food can be tempting when stuck in afternoon traffic. Avoid unnecessary spending by keeping prepared snacks in your car.

6. Find a route and stick to it

Some navigation applications are notorious for adding unnecessary miles to your commute to avoid traffic. Save your car the mileage and your phone the data by sticking to the same route.

7. Save on gas

Download GasBuddy for comprehensive lists of gas by price or distance. You can also enter to win $100 in gas gift cards every day.

8. Improve your posture

After a long day, the last thing you want to focus on is your posture. Check out Amazon’s ergonomic seat cushions to provide your back with some much needed support.

Equipped with our commuting hacks, you are now prepared to face your grueling commute. Stay safe, grab a carpool buddy and hit the road!