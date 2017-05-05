Panther Buzz

9 emotions you feel before graduation

05/05/2017
by Tori Edgar
Add Comment

If you’re experiencing an emotional roller coaster in the weeks before graduation, you’re not alone. Chapman seniors submitted photos to depict their feelings about leaving college.

1. Denial

Photo courtesy of Ryan Rodriguez, senior business administration major

2. Panic

Photo courtesy of Cooper Stowers, senior television and broadcast journalism major

3. Stress

Photo courtesy of Jackie Diebold, senior dance major

4. Senioritis

Photo courtesy of Lydia Benjamin, senior communication studies major

5. Exhaustion

Photo courtesy of Mia Babayan, senior business administration major

6. Sad 

Photo courtesy of Nick Vieira, senior television and broadcast journalism major

7. Nostalgia

Photo courtesy of Lindy Astl, graduate student with a masters in computational and data science

8. Excitement

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Crimi, senior psychology major

9. Acceptance

Photo courtesy of Jalen Lovato, senior business administration major

You may also like

Leave a Comment