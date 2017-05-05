9 emotions you feel before graduation

If you’re experiencing an emotional roller coaster in the weeks before graduation, you’re not alone. Chapman seniors submitted photos to depict their feelings about leaving college.
1. Denial
Photo courtesy of Ryan Rodriguez, senior business administration major
2. Panic
Photo courtesy of Cooper Stowers, senior television and broadcast journalism major
3. Stress
Photo courtesy of Jackie Diebold, senior dance major
4. Senioritis
Photo courtesy of Lydia Benjamin, senior communication studies major
5. Exhaustion
Photo courtesy of Mia Babayan, senior business administration major
6. Sad
Photo courtesy of Nick Vieira, senior television and broadcast journalism major
7. Nostalgia
Photo courtesy of Lindy Astl, graduate student with a masters in computational and data science
8. Excitement
Photo courtesy of Kathleen Crimi, senior psychology major
9. Acceptance
Photo courtesy of Jalen Lovato, senior business administration major
